Stittsville’s Canada Day celebrations in Photos

(This 1931 Durant was one of the many who attracted visitors to the Canada Day Car Show. Owner Stephan Riffault of Stittsville bought the Durant in Merrickville for $5,000 and amazingly he told us, it was mechanically sound and appeared closely to what it appears today. Daughter Laurianne helped her Dad for the day at the car show.)

The weather was perfect for Stittsville residents to celebrate Canada Day for 2024. The day was filled with activities for young and old and saw large crowds coming out to all of the events that were held. From Councillor Gower’s Canada flag raising ceremony, bouncies, games, tacos and 600 hot dogs at the Stittsville Legion, the successful car show and market, to an evening capped off with fireworks, it was a perfect celebration. Thanks to the many volunteers and sponsors who gave of their time to ensure that Canada Day in Stittsville was a success.