(The distinctive handcrafted Stittsville Market at the Barn logo – you can’t miss it on the log barn at 6154 Abbott Street, East! Photos: Stittsville Central)

You know that spring is definitely here when farmers’ markets start opening up for the season. Mandy Faulkner and Daniel Viens, owners of Stittsville’s beloved market barn, are excited to announce that the farmer’s market is returning for another season. The Market at the Barn folks will be kicking off the farmers market season on Sunday, May 8th at 9:00am.

Located in the heart of Stittsville at 6154 Abbott Street, East (adjacent to Village Square Park), the market features all manner of locally grown and handmade items from a diverse group of businesses located in Stittsville and the surrounding areas. What better way to bring a community together than your local farmer’s market!

(Displaying the care that Mandy and Dan have for their vendors and customers, they ensured that during market days over the past 2 years everyone was safe by following all health regulations required.)

As always, the heart of a farmer’s market are the farmers themselves and the delicious vegetables and meats they have to offer. This year the Market at the Barn is excited to welcome back many farmers including Lachapelle Farm, Kavanagh Farm, Our Hobby Farm, Shady Miles Maple Syrup, and Ironhorse Honey. But, a number of new farmers will be joining the market for the first-time including Howie’s Mighty Microgreens, Storie Farms, Pair a Garden, and Start Fresh Gardens. A great variety of local, organically grown seasonal vegetables, usually picked less than 24 hours before market day, and pastured meats from small, local farms are just a quick visit away. Come talk to the farmers themselves and find out just where your food comes from.

Looking for something a little sweeter? You know there’s always a treat or two to be found at the Market at the Barn from baked goods to refreshing avocado teas. Perhaps the maple floss will be back this year; we’re certainly hoping so. Looking more for something savory? Homemade Indian food and spice mixes are back but get there early, you know they go fast!

(It’s a great day when you visit and shop at Stittsville Market at the Barn.)

Maybe you’re looking to treat yourself with some beauty products or a unique piece of jewelry? Are you in the market to try local spirits? Do you want a new piece of artwork or piece of pottery for your home? A special crocheted keepsake perhaps? This year’s vastly expanded farmer’s market not only has you covered for meats and vegetables, but will also have several artisans offering art pieces, jewelry, body products, crocheted pieces, bows and hair accessories, and so much more. There is just too much to name them all. Many of your favorite vendors from past markets are returning but so many new vendors will be joining as well.

Come for a visit and bring a friend or two – the vendors, Mandy and Dan would love to see you. The market is pet friendly so bring your four-legged friends; there’s more than likely something there for them too!

To keep up-to-date with everything on at Market at the Barn, follow their Facebook page, or follow on Instagram and you can always visit their website.