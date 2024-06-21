Summer at the Stittsville Library – hours and exciting programs for all ages

Make the Stittsville Library your go-to this summer for all of your reading needs and programs created for all ages. The Stittsville branch also offers drop-in programs that are free of charge. While you are at the Library, don’t forget to visit the wall of books beside and behind the receptionist desk where you can browse all of the used books and CDs available for purchase from the “Good Reads” bookstore. The bookstore is managed by a group of volunteers and the sales help to support the library with the purchase of program needs.

Stittsville Branch Closed for Canada Day

A friendly reminder that all library locations and library services will be closed on Monday for Canada Day – the Stittsville Branch be closed on Monday, July 1, 2024. It will be open on Saturday, June 29, 2024, and Sunday, June 30, 2024, for full-day services. For more information on hours of operation, please click here. During the summer months of July and August, all library locations will be closed on Sundays. The Stittsville Branch will reopen on Sundays starting September 8th.

(Visit the Growing Futures hydroponics garden tower at the Stittsville Library on your next visit. Photo: Stittsville Central.)

Stories of Summer: Adult Library Challenge

As summer arrives in the city, Ottawa Public Library is excited to introduce a new initiative aimed at enhancing the community’s sunny days with a literary flair. As of Thursday, June 20, OPL will kick off its first-ever system-wide adult summer program, Stories of Summer: Adult Library Challenge.

How to Participate: Get a bingo card: Participants can pick up a bingo card from a library branch or print a digital copy.

Complete challenges: Each square on the card presents a different reading or library-related challenge. Themes include Indigenous authors, Canadian authors, poetry, special picture books, and world languages.

Return for prizes: Once a row, column, or diagonal on the bingo card is completed, participants can bring it back to the library between August 26 and September 30 to exchange it for a prize voucher.

Introducing Stittsville Seniors’ Social

Join us at the library for a delightful afternoon of camaraderie and creativity at our Senior Social Program. This program offers a welcoming environment where seniors can engage in board games, playing cards, and crafts, fostering both fun and friendship. The first session will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2024, from 2:00-4:00pm. Activities Include:

Board Games: Rediscover classic board games such as Scrabble, Chess, and Monopoly, or explore new favorites with fellow participants.

Playing Cards: Whether you enjoy Bridge, Poker, or simply a friendly game of Go Fish, there is a deck waiting for you.

Crafts: Unleash your creativity with various crafting activities. From simple projects like card making to more intricate endeavors, our crafting corner offers something for every skill level.

Onsite Tech Support: Basic tech support for mobile devices and mobile apps. Learn how to borrow eBooks, audiobooks and more.

Light refreshments will be provided. This program is free and open to all seniors in the community. Registration is not required. Come join the fun!

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Children’s programming at the Stittsville Branch is on pause in preparation for TD Summer Reading Club starting in July. There will be more information in the next newsletter. For other library programs, check out these programs that are available to register. Pick up the latest program flyer or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services Support – Tuesday, July 9, 2024 – 1:00-3:00pm

Are you looking for work? Unemployed or underemployed? Drop in to meet one-on-one with an Employment Counsellor from the Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services team. This program runs every second Tuesday from 1:00-3:00 at the Stittsville Branch. Please click on “View Full Schedule” to see the list of upcoming Tuesdays. Any changes to the schedule will be reflected on this program listing.

Family Storytime – Reading is a Blast! / Contes en famille – 3, 2, 1, décollage! – Wednesday, July 3, 2024 – 10:30-11:30am

Stories, songs, puppets and crafts for children ages 0-4, accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Using one library card, please only register for the children that are attending.

Space Stories – Thursday, July 4, 2024 – 10:30-11:30am

Let’s tell a story about outer space! Registration required. Ages 4-6.

Mastering the Outdoors: Campfire Challenges | Maîtriser le plein air : Défi de compétence du camping – Thursday, July 11, 2024 – 2:30-3:30pm

Do you have what it takes to be crowned an all-star Parks Canada camper? Compete with your team in a series of camping themed challenges designed to test your knowledge of the outdoors. Ages 13-16. Registration is required.

Exploring Online Banking and Shopping – Wednesday, August 7, 2024 – 10:00am-12:00pm

Participants will explore their current banking and shopping habits, learn how to safely bank and shop online, as well as when and how online banking and shopping can be helpful as an alternative to conventional methods. Registration Required.

