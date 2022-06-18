Summer programs kick-off at the Stittsville Library for adults and kids

Did you know that Ottawa Public Library customers can request library items from any of our locations to be delivered to the most convenient location to you? Staff will be happy to show you how. Save time and gas money by using this service.

While you are at the Library, don’t forget to visit the wall of books beside and behind behind the receptionist desk where you can browse all of the used books and CDs available for purchase from the “Good Reads” bookstore. The bookstore is managed by a group of volunteers and the sales help to support the library with the purchase of new books and other equipment needs.

The Summer Reading Club registration for children has begun. There will be a variety of programs planned to keep children entertained all summer long! They will have the opportunity to dance, draw, build, play, meet reptiles, parrots, and mythical creatures and much, much more. Programs will take place in branch, with some special virtual programming to kick-off and close the summer and a weekly virtual storytime for preschooler: https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/blogs/join-2022-td-summer-reading-club. The activity booklets are bright and appealing with illustrations by Rob Justus (https://robjustus.com), an Ottawa children’s author and illustrator.

Adult programs in partnership with Eco West Enders are informative and enjoyable. Stitch your way to a more sustainable lifestyle! On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 6:30pm, in the Grace Thompson Meeting Room, discover simple techniques to mend and extend the life of your textiles. Stittsville resident, Tanya Hein, will explain the basics of handling different fabrics and demonstrate machine- and hand-stitched repairs to address common problems such as split seams, holes, snags, missing buttons, hemming, and more. Q&A to follow presentation. Feel free to bring an item in need of mending for advice on how to tackle your repair. If you’d like to learn how to sew a button on or mend a rip you are invited to sign up for the last program of the season: https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/simple-mending-diy-repairs.

Interested in Origami? Here’s a program for you: https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/paper-

strawberry-social. On Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 1:30pm, in the Grace Thompson Meeting Room, craft up some fresh picked strawberries and enjoy them all summer long. Creating these sweet paper berries is fun and easy. Join the Stittsville Branch staff and see how creative you can be!

Do you prefer rock art? This is for you: https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/river-rock-art. On Monday, June 27, 2022 at 2:00pm, in the Grace Thompson Meeting Room, bring on your creativity by making some amazing rock art! The Stittsville Branch will supply the wood plank, rocks, markers, and glue, you provide the creativity. Make sure to register to reserve your spot!

As well as in-branch programs the Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library always has ebooks, games, and videos available through the website. With a library card and the internet, you have an entire library to explore!