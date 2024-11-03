Support the Stittsville Food Bank with a 2025 JacintaPICS wildlife photo calendar

The perfect gift for the wildlife lovers in your life, JacintaPICS photo calendars are available once again just in time for the holidays. With 100% of the proceeds going to the Stittsville Food Bank this year – thus helping to gift members of our community with basic and essential needs like food – purchasing a calendar to gift to a loved one serves as a double gift.

The JacintaPICS 2025 calendar features photos of wildlife local to Ottawa, including many taken in and around Stittsville, as well as a couple from Fletcher’s Wildlife and the butterfly garden near the Experimental Farm. The beautiful wildlife photographs in this year’s calendar include:

January – Cardinal (Female)

February – Red House Finch

March – Rabbit

April – White-breasted Nuthatch

May – Northern Flicker Woodpecker

June – Red Squirrel

July – Blue Jay

August – Monarch Butterfly

September – Woodduck (Female)

October – Chipmunk

November – Red Fox

December – Raccoon

May’s photo of a Northern Flicker Woodpecker took some time for photographer Jacinta Cillis-Asquith to capture: “The Northern Flicker is a rather unique bird with beautiful yellow feathers on its underside. It is also a very shy bird. Each time I tried to get a decent shot of the creature (remember, it is on the bird’s timeline; not like I can get them to commit to a photo session), it eluded me. This bird is in Stittsville. Finally, one day, I saw him flying around, and I sat in my car and watched him for a little bit. Just as I was ready to leave after being there for some time, he randomly alighted on a tree quite close to where I was, and I got that photo. The back of his head (which you cannot see in the photograph) has a beautiful red marking in the shape of a heart!”

Jacinta is especially a fan of her photos for December (“a visitor in Stittsville at a Tim Horton’s who sat watching folks walk by on their way to a Sens game”), November (“I loved how she stood on the curb for me”), January (“the colours of the bird and the soft wintery pine background are magical, not to mention the snowflakes melting on her beak”), and August (“I found it on flowering bushes that matched the butterfly’s colours”).

This is Jacinta’s fourth year publishing a photo calendar to help raise money for the Stittsville Food Bank. “Many people in my life, including friends and family, have benefited at one time or another with support from the food bank. The JacintaPICS™ calendar is my way of giving back.” Last year, sales of the calendar helped to raise over $2,500. This year, Jacinta hopes to double that amount and raise $5,000 for donation to the Stittsville Food Bank before Christmas – “enabling the organization to buy what they are missing in donated food when many more families depend on the support,” Jacinta explains.

Retailing for $19.98, the 2025 photo calendar is available for purchase from the JacintaPICS website, with free delivery available for those living in Stittsville – just enter code STITTSVILLE at checkout. The calendar is also available for purchase at various local businesses:

Brew Revolution, 6081 Hazeldean Rd Unit 11A

6081 Hazeldean Rd Unit 11A Brown’s Your Independant Grocer, 1251 Stittsville Main St

1251 Stittsville Main St HandFashioned Fine Craft, 6150 Hazeldean Rd

6150 Hazeldean Rd Holy Spirit Parish, 1489 Shea Rd

1489 Shea Rd Maverick’s Donuts, Stittsville, 1408 Stittsville Main St #1

1408 Stittsville Main St #1 Main Street Café, 1626 Stittsville Main St

1626 Stittsville Main St St. Stephen’s School, 1145 Stittsville Main St

1145 Stittsville Main St Stittsville Home Hardware Building Centre, 6001 Hazeldean Rd

6001 Hazeldean Rd Stittsville Food Bank, 1631 Stittsville Main St

You can also follow Jacinta on her Facebook page where you’ll enjoy viewing her beautiful photos and her artwork all year round.