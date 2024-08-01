Surge of cats prompts call for action – Ottawa Humane Society

(The Ottawa Human Society is reaching out to the community to complete their survey to better understand the outdoor cat population in Ottawa. Photo: Ottawa Human Society)

Last weekend, the OHS received an influx of close to 90 cats including 40 kittens transferred from another animal welfare organization facing capacity challenges.

To better understand the number outdoor cats in Ottawa and the community’s attitude towards the animals, the OHS is calling for the community to complete a short survey. The results will inform the OHS’s strategies to slow Ottawa’s cycle of homeless cats and reduce Ottawa’s homeless cat population.

“Homeless cats, particularly those born outside, often live short, brutal lives,” said Sharon Miko, OHS President & CEO. “Cat homelessness is a complex issue that education, advocacy and responsible pet ownership play a role in solving.”

The OHS’s survey will inform the organization’s strategies on education, data collection, support for community cat caregivers and expanded spay/neuter services.

Miko continued, “Long-term research and community involvement are vital to making progress in reducing the number of homeless cats. We encourage everyone to complete the survey and contribute to our understanding of Ottawa’s cat population.”

The survey can be completed online and will be available until Aug. 31, 2024.

About the Ottawa Humane Society

The Ottawa Humane Society is a registered charity founded in 1888. The society works in and with the community to provide leadership in the humane treatment of all animals, to address the causes of animal suffering, to encourage people to take responsibility for their animal companions, and to provide care for animals who are neglected, abused, exploited, stray, or homeless.