Susannah Kemp: a pioneer of historic significance to Stittsville

(The architectural beauty of the former Kemp Tavern owned by Susannah Kemp and her son John. The home was built in 1868 by Mr. Scott of Richmond. The ‘essence of a time that once was’ is captured in this Perpetua Quigley watercolour sketch and Haiku. The former tavern is now the home of Cabotto’s Restaurant on Hazeldean Road in Stittsville, Ontario.)

woman of substance

mother, farmer, innkeeper

pioneer’s legend

Susanna Kemp, born in 1807, was an immigrant from Tipperary, Ireland. She and her husband, William, were early farming pioneers in the village of Stittsville, of the former Goulbourn Township.

Upon William’s death when she was 34 years old and with seven children, Susanna established a thriving business serving travellers as an innkeeper and operating a tavern.

After the Great Fire of 1870, a new railway line was built south of her homestead. There was a change in travel patterns which affected the flow of guests to the inn and tavern. The business was no longer viable.

Susanna stayed in the homestead and continued on the farm until her death in 1890. The house stands as one of the finest architectural beauties in the village of Stittsville.

Suzanna is an excellent example of a woman who contributed significantly and to the development of Goulbourn Township.