Suspect male and female to identify in Stittsville assault

The Ottawa Police Service Hate & Bias Crime Unit is looking for the public’s assistance to identify a man and a woman involved in an assault in the old Stittsville area on October 11, 2022. The Carp Road corridor to Hazeldean is considered Old Stittsville.

At approximately 9:00 pm, a road rage incident occurred between a vehicle and two persons on a motorcycle. The motorcycle then followed the vehicle to a gas station where the female rider confronted the male driver. The female then subsequently assaulted the other driver.

The primary suspect is described as a white female in her late 20’s, slim build with long dark brown hair. She was holding a black motorcycle helmet and wearing a beige / white striped shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans and white running shoes.

The secondary suspect is described as a white male in his late 20’s, medium build with a shaved head. He was holding a black motorcycle helmet and was wearing a black hoodie, a black jacket, torn blue jeans and black and red running shoes. He had several tattoos on the side of his head as well as on his hands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Hate & Bias Crime Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5015. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.