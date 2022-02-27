Talented photographers enter the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society photo contest – and the winners are…

(The 2022 Best in Show entry for the Stittsville-Goulbourn Horticultural Society photograph contest was awarded to Ian Frei for his Wildlife in the Garden photo.)

The evening of February 15, 2022 was one that members of the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society wait for all year. It is the night the announcement of the winners are revealed for their annual photography contest. For the 2022 photography contest, 40 entries were received by the Society with the photographs judged by local photographer Lynn Elias.

Again this year, the members gathered virtually and waiting patiently to learn who and if their entry has won this anticipated annual event. There were five categories in which to enter with all being filled with the 40 entries.

Judith Cox, President of the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society told Stittsville Central, “the meeting went very well. The photos received this year were excellent, well thought out and all were well executed. Our judge, Lynn Elias talked in-depth about each individual photo – not just those that placed. Her comments were positive and she took the time to answer many questions”.

We are sharing the photographs that won in each category and those who received honourable mentions:

Category 1 – Your Tomatoes (A photo of any colour of tomato on the stem, picked or however you wish to present them):

(In the category Your Tomatoes: L-R: 1st place Kim Bonin, 2nd place Kim Bonin, 3rd place Judith Cox; Honourable mention Brian Carson.)

Category 2 – Night Light (A photo of light, (artificial, fire, candles, solar or moon) against a pot or garden):

(In the category Night Light: L to R: 1st place Judith Cox, 2nd place Judith Cox; 3 place Kim Bonin, Honourable mentions – Brian Carson, Kim Bonin and Penny Horeczy.)

Category 3 – Favourite Colour (A photo where one colour is predominant, whether in the garden, container or houseplants):

(In the category Favourite Colour: L to R: 1st place Judith Cox, 2nd place Brian Carson, 3rd place Brian Beattie, Honourable Mentions – Brian Beattie, Brian Carson, Ian Frei, Ian Frei, Janet Walker, Janet Walker, Lesley McKay, Lesley McKay.)

Category 4 – This Is My Baby (A special plant with a note explaining its significance):

(In the category This Is My Baby: L to R: 1st place Brian Carson, 2nd place Janet Walker, 3rd place Brian Beattie, Honourable Mentions – Brian Beattie, Brian Carson, Ian Frei, Judith Cox, Kim Bonin, Penny Horeczy.)

Category 5 – Wildlife in the Garden (A photo of a bird, an animal, or a bug interacting in or around your garden):

(In the category Wildlife in the Garden: L to R: 1st place Ian Frei, 2nd place Brian Beattie, 3rd place Brian Beattie, Honourary Mentions – Brian Carson, Brian Carson, Darlene Paisson, Darlene Paisson, Janet Walker, Janet Walker, Kim Bonin, Kim Bonin.)

The Best in Show for 2022 Stittsville Goulbourn Photography contest was Ian Frei who received the Gillick Cup, named in honour of Marge and Jim Gillick – both long-time supporters and members of the Horticultural Society, for his photo of a caterpillar in a fir tree.

Judith added, “the categories for the 2023 photo competition should be decided by spring. Watch for the announcement so you can start taking your photos.”

If you would to become a member of Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society please visit their website.