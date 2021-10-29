Tanger’s ‘pink program’ supports the Ottawa Hospital Rose Ages Breast Health Centre

(Sara Boisvert, General Manager Tanger Outlets Ottawa presents the Pink Program beneficiary cheque to Graham Thompson, Senior Development Officer, Philanthropy, The Ottawa Hospital Foundation. Photo: Tanger Ottawa)

Tanger Outlets Ottawa remains committed to the fight against breast cancer with its signature Tanger Pink program. Throughout the month of October, shoppers have the opportunity to purchase a $10 Tanger Pink Card – benefitting The Ottawa Hospital Rose Ages Breast Health Centre as well as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

The Pink program features 16 favourite brands – including Kate Spade New York, Columbia Factory Store and Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store – offering 25% off a single item in support of breast cancer research. Pink Card holders can enjoy multi-use, deep discounts at participating stores through Sunday.

Since 2015, Tanger Outlets Ottawa has joined forces with The Ottawa Hospital Rose Ages Breast Health Centre to boost the sales of Pink Cards. Throughout its participation in the program, Tanger Outlets Ottawa has donated more than $110,000.00 to date to the Rose Ages Breast Health Centre, which provides support to patients and their families who have been impacted by breast cancer in the Ottawa region.

“It is an honour to be able to leverage our reputation and legacy to raise meaningful funds with the Tanger Pink campaign. I’d like to personally invite Ottawa shoppers to join in the fight against breast cancer by shopping, saving and supporting,” said Tanger Outlets General Manager, Sara Boisvert.

In Canada and the US, Tanger Outlets centres have contributed in excess of $17 million to help create awareness for the importance of early detection. The company has also funded a researcher who has dedicated over 78,630 hours of research and breakthroughs through the company’s ongoing contributions.

The donations raised over the last six years have established Tanger Outlets as a Benefactor level supporter. In recognition of Tanger Outlets Ottawa’s contribution, The Ottawa Hospital Rose Ages Breast Health Centre will name an exam room in honour of Tanger Outlets Ottawa later this year.

“Community support, like this partnership with Tanger Outlets Ottawa, always reminds us how dedicated our community is to ensure we provide the best caliber of care when our loved ones need it most. Thank you for the generous support of the Rose Ages Breast Health Centre. This is an exceptional way to wrap up Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Tim Kluke, President and CEO of The Ottawa Hospital Foundation.

To learn more about the centre’s Pink campaign, please visit tangeroutletscanada.com/Ottawa. Connect with

Tanger Outlets Ottawa on Facebook and Instagram.