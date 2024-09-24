Tartelicious a sweet time at Stittsville Villa

(Georgia and Robin Derrick enjoyed their afternoon visiting the Stittsville Villa for the Tartelicious open house on September 21st. Photos: Stittsville Villa and Stittsville Central)

On September 21, Stittsville Villa held their Tartelicious open house for residents, family members and friends. The public were also invited to discover all there is to know about retirement living at Stittsville Villa and just how much fun it can be.

Residents, family members and staff gathered in the decorated lounge to enjoy an afternoon of sweet buttertarts and other treats, along with everything Fall. There was singing and dancing while listening to the music of Tony True Music who can often be found at Stittsville Villa entertaining the residents with his variety of music and jokes.

The residents, family and friends, visitors as well, enjoyed the sweet afternoon and are looking forward to the next party at the Stittsville Villa and Manor.