Temporary Fringewood Drive COVID testing centre pauses operations

In response to updated provincial testing criteria, the Temporary COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Stittsville has paused operations, effective January 2, 2022.

The temporary assessment centre in Stittsville opened last month to provide more testing options to residents in the west end of the city. Operating on Monday and Tuesday evenings, the testing site was run by Kemptville District Hospital and provided testing services to nearly 1,000 residents.

The closest testing centre near Stittsville is located at Moodie COVID-19 care and testing centre – 595 Moodie Drive, Ottawa. Anyone over six months of age is eligible to be tested by appointment only with very limited walk-up testing, swab only or physician visit with or without swab. For an appointment visit the Moodie Drive specific website or for those without internet access, call 613-721-4722 The hours of operation are:

Monday to Friday: 8 am to 3:30 pm

Saturday: 8 am to 3:30 pm (COVID-19 testing only)