As a transplant to the area, finding a connection to the surrounding community was challenging. Having the opportunity to work with Lesley McKay at Stittsville Central and getting to see and experience so much from the area was something I didn’t expect when given this work placement for school. Attending the Professional Writing program at Algonquin College had provided me with the training I needed, but the experience of working at Stittsville Central enabled me to take what I had learned and apply it to real-life situations and, in some cases, even bumped me out of my comfort zone and taught me even more. I will forever be grateful for what I learned from Lesley and working with her.

Exploring Stittsville

I will admit that over the past couple of weeks exploring some of the local businesses, I have probably gained a few extra pounds and have definitely discovered some incredible places to eat and some new coffee shops. Not only that, I got to see firsthand the community pride that exists here when I attended events within Stittsville. I also learned a lot about the history of the community when I was doing research and during conversations, I shared with the people that live here.

Now that the weather has changed and warmed up, I’m looking forward to exploring the outdoor environments.

What I am looking forward to this spring/summer:

Patio season Farmers markets Hiking Ice Cream Food Trucks

I just wanted to say thank you to Lesley, Stittsville Central, and the people of Stittsville; you have all helped make the area feel like home.