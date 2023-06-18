Thank You Stittsville Central and thank YOU, readers!

When I started my co-op placement with Stittsville Central back in February, I didn’t know what to expect from the online newsletter. Four months later, it has been one of my life’s best, most rewarding experiences.

Over my time at Stittsville Central, I have learned so much as a writer and met so many amazing people. I have got the chance to interview inspiring people, cover impactful events and write meaningful articles. There are so many things I learned here that will stick with me for the rest of my life.

There are so many people I could thank for this amazing opportunity, but firstly, thank you to those who read and enjoyed my articles! Your positive feedback means the world to me and is so encouraging. I love seeing comments on my articles and seeing that my writing is reaching people.

I would also like to thank Ms. Tourigny and Sacred Heart’s co-op program for finding me this placement and making this whole experience possible. Lastly, and most importantly, thank you so much to Lesley. You always supported me and trusted me to try things out for myself. You gave me just the right amount of creative freedom and guidance for me to thrive at Stittsville Central and I will miss working for you so much!

Having grown up in Stittsville, getting to work for a community newsletter was an incredible experience, especially before I move away to university. I feel like I got to connect with my community one last time and hopefully leave a lasting impression.