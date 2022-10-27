The 10th annual Pumpkin Parade promises some talented pumpkin carvers

Bring your jack-o’-lanterns to Village Square Park on November 1 for the 10th year of the Pumpkin Parade from 7:00 – 8:00pm. With the exception of 2020, this community show of Stittsville’s talent and spirit has been happening since 2013 when Trevor Eggleton introduced this evening of eerie to Stittsville when he moved here from British Columbia.

Since its inception, the Pumpkin Parade has grown from 200 pumpkins the first year to over 800 carved pumpkins that meander through the park. Residents are asked to judge each pumpkin as they wander the maze for a chance to win prizes. It is a sight to see as each pumpkin contains an electric candle giving attendees a beautiful, but haunting feeling.

Trevor tells us at Stittsville Central, “the fall is a busy time with work, kids back in school and schedules to be met”. “I want this show of carved pumpkins to have a relaxing, small-town feel, one that the kids will remember, where friends can meet friends, where all of the community comes out to an old-fashioned, bringing the community together, event”.

Trevor also wants to encourage support of our local businesses who provide the prizes and sponsorship for the Parade. “It is tight for businesses right now and I was so thankful when Trisha Shaver and Orlene Campbell offered to be the lead sponsors while giving back to our community and local businesses,” highlighted Trevor. “Alex Byrne of Byrne Insurance Agency is also supporting the parade with the required insurance,” added Trevor.

Being the lead sponsors, Trisha Shaver Ottawa Real Estate and Orlene Campbell REMAX Hallmark Realty Brokerage will be purchasing the prizes for this year’s judging contest. Many businesses have supported the Pumpkin Parade over the years and Trevor, “wants to ensure they are included again this year to offer prizes for the judged carvings and thanks the sponsors who are ensuring that local businesses are supported and winners have prizes”.

This year, the following businesses will be providing the prizes for the carved pumpkin winners:

Equator Coffee will be continuing the tradition of free hot chocolate provided to all who attend. Again this year, Trevor asks that your support our Stittsville Food Bank by bringing non-perishable food items to thank him and his daughters for putting this eerie event together.

Trevor had mentioned to us that his daughters will be ‘taking over’ the event. “I do the prep and background work – booking the park, the insurance, paperwork and all that is needed administratively, but the girls are involved. Kaya and Lilia, who both attend Sacred Heart High School, are taking the reins to be responsible for recruiting and taking care of the volunteers, administering the pumpkin entries and the judging of the pumpkins – basically running the on-site event,” said Trevor.

The pumpkins will be judged in three categories:

Age 12 and under

Age 13-18-years old

Age 19 and over

Eco West Enders will again be collecting the pumpkins at the end of the evening to be delivered to a local pig farm so they, too, could enjoy the fruits of the evening.

To enter your carved jack-o’-lantern send an email to: treameton@gmail.com or through the Pumpkin Parade Facebook page. Pumpkins can be dropped off starting at 5:00pm on November 1. Electric candles will be provided. More information is available at www.facebook.com/pumpkinparade.