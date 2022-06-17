The 2nd chapter of the Hum microgallery – ‘Let’s gather’ – celebrates the joy of food

(The table is set with the 2nd installment of the Hum_microgallery exhibit in Stittsville featuring the creativity of SAM, a young street artist of Ottawa. Photos: Stittsville Central)

The second installment is currently in place at the Hum microgallery in Stittsville. This exhibit is a fascinating collection. It shares the creativity and skill of street artist SAM as she champions, through her art, an attraction to miniature food. It is an exhibit that all will be attracted to.

SAM is from Ottawa, (#streatartminiature), and a young street artist who creates amazing miniature sculptures relating to food. This exhibit is entitled, ‘Let’s Gather’. The art installation has been uniquely created for the Hum microgallery and celebrates the joy of food in miniature form.

The work is specific to community and celebrates the joy of food as we gather this season. You will also see that a beloved landmark has been incorporated into the background – the Bradley-Craig barn.

(An up-close of miniature table of food art items. Notice the background photo included in the exhbiit.)

The table found in the microgallery piece has been meticulously crafted with reference to food items from various eateries around Stittsville. SAM is also including a scavenger hunt in Stittsville as part of the exhibit – Stittsville Central won’t be divulging the locations so everyone can enjoy the ‘hunt’.

Lynda Cronin, the creator of Stittsville’s first microgallery, told Stittsville Central, “SAM has been sharing her carefully crafted artworks with the diverse community since 2016, creating meaningful dialogue with followers as they search and locate these mini artworks hidden throughout the city … the juxtaposition of a shiny, bright colourful lollipop stuck to a cold grey stone adds a bit of magic and whimsy to the streets”.

Street art has been in existence for centuries, dating back to historical cave art. In the 1920’s, it began as a form of subversive culture, in response to economic inequality in urban settings. Since then, street art has been woven into the all encompassing Artworld, with significant artists like Kashink, becoming part of the mainstream.

At its heart, street art is about community, it’s people and the enrichment of public spaces for the benefit of all.

To view and experience the #Hum_Microgallery, take a drive or walk over to 121 Westridge Drive. The microgallery can be found in the front garden. Lynda is always on a mission to discover and share the exciting work of new and existing artists. If you are interested in displaying your artworks, send a message to Lynda on her Instagram page.