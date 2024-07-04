The 4th annual ’10 Minute Play’ Festival returns to the stage at Kanata Theatre

It was a thespian brain storm in the summer of 2021. An anecdote to pandemic boredom and lack of public activities. Why not have an outdoor festival of 10 minute plays by local playwrights?

In July, 2021, Kanata Theatre allied with Studio Theatre Perth to present a selection of locally written comedies and dramas, performed outdoors in Perth. The production then migrated to the indoor Kanata Theatre and was a popular feature in spite of masks and social distancing.

The following year, Kanata Theatre held its own festival hosting 11 plays over two days. Its popularity continued to increase – with patrons asking “when is the next festival?”.

Kanata Theatre is now in its fourth season and 20 new plays were submitted and worked on over the winter months, finally to be judged by adjudicators and whittled down to a “Magnificent Seven”. Every 10 minutes brings a new and unique entertainment. From a ladies’ book club meeting descending into farce, to a clash of generations; to a deal with the devil, a bootlegger’s dilemma, and more. The 90 minutes of “10 Minute Plays” offers never a dull, er…minute.

Featuring seven plays written by local playwrights under the tutelage of award-winning playwright Guy Newsham:

Litany of the Bells: Written by Mary Ellen Vice; Directed by Michael Gareau : A fracas breaks while preparing for a ladies’ book club meeting.

: A fracas breaks while preparing for a ladies’ book club meeting. Biffy Comes to Town: Written by Andrew Stodart; Directed by Matt Walker : An excitable teenager (is there any other kind?) anticipates a meeting with her Rock Star idol.

: An excitable teenager (is there any other kind?) anticipates a meeting with her Rock Star idol. Devil’s Advocate: Written by E.J. Nash; Directed by Jamie Cachero : A soul newly arrived in Purgatory pleads his case for entry to Heaven.

: A soul newly arrived in Purgatory pleads his case for entry to Heaven. Executive Perks: Written by Brian McCullough; Directed by Christine Pressburger : A wife deals with her husband’s ‘shady’ enterprise.

: A wife deals with her husband’s ‘shady’ enterprise. Dead Air: Written by Catherine Clark & Jennifer Pfitzer; Directed by Ilona Henkelman : Pandemonium ensues during a Radio Station’s Childrens’ Hour.

: Pandemonium ensues during a Radio Station’s Childrens’ Hour. Kathy’s Room: Written by Brian Derby; Directed by Susan Monaghan : Two ghosts hinder a realtor’s efforts at selling a house.

: Two ghosts hinder a realtor’s efforts at selling a house. Tipperary Blues: Written by Claire Bosnich; Directed by Kiara Côté: A mysterious lady and a bootlegger meet in prohibition Chicago.

Kanata Theatre’s 2024 ’10 Minute Play Festival’ plays at the Ron Maslin Playhouse, 1 Ron Maslin Way, on July 26 at 7:30pm and July 27 with two performance times, 2:30pm and 7:30pm. Tickets are Cash Only, Pay What You Can at the door. Seating is General.