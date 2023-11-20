The air was filled with Christmas spirit at Goulbourn Museum’s old-fashioned market

The air was brisk with a skiff of snow on the ground adding to the joyful atmosphere at the Goulbourn Museum’s Old-Fashioned Christmas and Outdoor Artisan Market on November 19th. With over 1000 people attending throughout the day, hot chocolate and Christmas cookies baked with love, and served by volunteer Lynn Griffiths, disappeared in short time.

Santa was busy greeting youngsters – a constant line-up was present for kids wanting to make sure their Christmas list was passed on to the old boy. Santa (aka Bob Easy) even had a little break to visit some vendors getting in some shopping of his own.

Everyone was in a cheerful mood as visitors roamed and shopped at the various vendors who offered one-of-a-kind items. Everyone roasted marshmallows by the bonfire, fed the very special Christmas goats – Pepper, Marshmallow and Timmy – who travelled from Richmond with owners Amber and Cory. Cory told us “the goats love Cheerios and were spoiled with the many kids feeding them”. The Blacksmith attracted quite a crowd as he demonstrated his skills. The Museum building was busy with little hands making vintage Christmas crafts and writing letters to Santa.

Thanks to the volunteers who worked so hard, local businesses and individuals who generously donated to the event, Museum staff say “it was a roaring success”. “Thank you to everyone who joined us yesterday for our Old-Fashioned Christmas & Outdoor Artisan Market! We couldn’t have done it without you, or without our amazing volunteers who dedicated their weekend to helping the Museum,” shared Museum staff on their facebook page.

As is usual, the Goulbourn Museum staff, board members and volunteers created the perfect Christmas market bringing back all of our nostalgic memories. This year’s market could be one of pride for the Museum staff and volunteers.