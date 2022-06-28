The Boyd homestead is considered a building of significance of long-standing agricultural heritage in our area. It’s fate is still to be determined.

cupolas and stone

hallmarks of prosperity

hollyhocks rambled

As researched and reported by Glen Gower, in Stittsville Central in 2013/14, Alexander Boyd arrived in Huntley Township from Antrim, Northern Ireland in 1841. When he met Margaret Dorning soon after they set-up a household next to the Carp River. James Boyd born in 1845 was the first Canadian-born son in his family of seven children.

Land originally settled by the Burroughs family, granted the land in Huntley Township from the Crown in 1823, now known as 173 Huntmar Road, farmed there for nearly 50 years until 1872. The land was sold and upon their purchase the Boyd’s stone homestead was built between 1872 and1887 by a Scottish stonemason who worked on a quartet of stone buildings still standing today in the same area of Stittsville. The stone was quarried along Hazeldean Road.

Jeff Lintel reported to Stittsville Central in December, 2013, ”I remember the old barn, the milk house and the shed. I remember the ice house – at the back of a garage/shed. I can remember the sawdust in it. And hearing stories of them cutting the ice from a pond behind where the Rona store is now. There were hollyhocks, they just grew wild, so pretty. Peonies, lilies along that fence facing the other lawn.”

Three barns were built on the farm. They had unique cupolas (a small dome-like structure) on top, which are used for ventilation. The largest barn built in 1901 was demolished in 2013. A second barn which housed pigs was repurposed as a garage and storage. A third barn was used for stables.

Jane Boyd died in 1914. James Boyd died in 1916. The land at 173 Huntmar was farmed by descendants of the Boyds until the 1970s.

The house is still there hidden by shrubbery, although nobody lives in it. The barns have since collapsed.

(Editor’s Note: The Rona store that Jeff Lintel referred to is now the location of the Stittsville Home Hardware.)