The Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre receives provincial funding for new Carp facility

(Joined by Ottawa-area Progressive Conservative MPPs, Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre staff and board members, MPP Merrilee Fullerton of Kanata-Carleton (centre), makes the funding announcement on March 15, 2022. Photo: Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre)

The Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre (DSYTC) is a community-based agency dedicated to helping youth and their families overcome substance use and mental health related issues. The DSYTC has received $10M in funding to begin the construction of a new Carp facility in the Spring of 2022.

DSYTC currently has three sites across Ottawa providing services to youth, including a 12-bed facility for females located in Carp – the M.F. McHugh Education Centre.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a significant impact for the families and youth who are struggling with mental health and addiction. Operating out of their three sites, the DSYTC requires more space to allow for more patients to receive the help they deserve.

Kanata-Carleton MPP, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton told those in attendance, “The Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre is a beacon of hope for families whose children are struggling with addiction, and this funding is critical to ensuring that the growing demand for services is addressed. Now more than ever we need to make sure that young people have the resources they need to recover so that they are supported to live full, healthy lives.”

This new facility will ensure that high-quality care is far more convenient and accessible for children, youth, and their families all under one roof.

(A rendering drawing for the proposed Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre in Carp, Ontario)

“This is welcome news for the families of Ottawa,” said Carleton MPP Goldie Ghamari. “The health and well-being of children and youth is imperative, this is why our government continues to invest in the youth of Ontario. This funding will provide families with the services and resources they need to support their loved ones.”

“Our government is building a comprehensive and connected mental health and addictions system for Ontarians of all ages,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “The new Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre will help provide more children and youth with access to specialized mental health and addictions services where and when they need them.”

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has created new and more complex obstacles for children and youth experiencing mental health or addiction challenges,” said Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “With the relocation of the Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre, youth and their loved ones will have better access to effective and safe addictions care that meets their unique needs.”

This expansion will bring services such as comprehensive assessment, live-in treatment, and continuing care together within the treatment centre to serve our community. Six new treatment beds will also be added, resulting in a total of 30 beds that can house up to 108 patients in a year.

Chair of the Board of Directors at the DSYTC, Steve Bell said, “We are incredibly grateful for this investment which will mean more treatment beds and shorter wait times for youth in crisis. The new centre will be designed to create the best possible conditions for client recovery and family support for decades to come.”

Construction for the new facility is scheduled to begin this Spring. In the meantime, services will remain available through the existing sites.

Mike Beauchesne, Executive Director at the DSYTC also had some kind words to share. “Today’s announcement is wonderful news for Ontario youth and families.” He added, “As we celebrate this investment our thoughts are also with our late founder and tremendous source of inspiration, Dave Smith, without whom today would not have been possible.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or addiction, visit Ontario.ca/MentalHealth to find trusted support resources.