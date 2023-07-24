The donations are tallied and Stittsville Front Porch Concert Series surpasses previous years

Sarah Blakely, the organizer and inspiration behind the fourth annual Stittsville Front Porch Concert Series (SFPCS), could not be more pleased with this year’s turn-out and the donations received going to support Parents’ Lifelines of Eastern Ontario (pleo).

The evening of music across Stittsville raised $10,037 on the Canada Helps site plus an additional $1,500 the TD Bank committed, for a grand total of $11,537 and surpassing the donations from previous years. It is an incredible amount going to support pleo. Pleo is a non-profit family peer support organization for parents whose children up to age 25 are facing mental health challenges.

To date, the Stittsville Front Porch Concerts have raised over $35,000. Crossroads Children’s Mental Health Centre; the Youth Services Bureau; the Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre; and this year, pleo, have all benefitted from the generous donations from Stittsville residents and businesses.

Sarah shared with Stittsville Central, “I want to thank each and every one of you for making it such a magical evening. So many people commented that it’s an event they look forward to, or that it’s their favourite way to kick off the summer. Thank you for raising money in support of community mental health. Look at what we can achieve when we work together. In the 4 years of this event, we have raised over $35,000 for mental health services in Ottawa. Thank you so much for making Stittsville such a great place to live.”

As always, thank you to all of the sponsors who make this event the success that it is:

“I hope to see you all again next year for the 5th annual! Timing will be similar to this year – end of June,” said a delighted Sarah.

We congratulate Sarah on bringing this evening of entertainment to Stittsville and look forward to celebrating the 5th year of the Stittsville Front Porch Concert Series in 2024.