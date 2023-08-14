The fall campaign of Cleaning the Capital opens for registration August 15

The City of Ottawa has announced that the Cleaning the Capital Fall campaign registration is set to open on August 15th for clean-up projects taking place in our community. Registration for your group will close on October 1st. Cleaning for the projects takes place between September 15 and October 15. You will receive a Cleaning the Capital registration code in an email upon confirmation of your registration.

2023 marks the 30th year of the Cleaning the Capital Program! The annual clean-up campaign first began in 1994 as a springtime clean-up. In 2006, due to the spring campaign’s overwhelming success an annual fall campaign was added. Since 1994, more than 1.4 million volunteers have participated in nearly 30,000 clean-up projects throughout the city. As a result, an estimated 1,000,000 kilograms of waste has been removed from our public spaces.

The Cleaning the Capital Program is a not-for-profit initiative and relies heavily on the generosity of sponsors who offer financial and in-kind support. Cleaning the Capital is an exciting way for residents to foster community pride by cleaning up their parks, bus stops, woodlots, ravines, shorelines and pathways, while enjoying the outdoors and ensuring that Ottawa stays clean, green, and litter-free.

Registration is quick and easy:

Go to ottawa.ca to register for the clean-up.

to register for the clean-up. Select a location such as a park, ravine, shoreline, bus stop, pathway or any public area that requires litter pickup or graffiti removal.

Stittsville registrants will again be able to pick-up your clean-up kits, that include garbage bags, recycling bags, and nitrile gloves, at the CARDELRec Recreation Complex located at 1500 Shea Road. Please note, Cleaning the Capital staff are no longer distributing leaf and yard waste bags.

To receive Cleaning the Capital promotional materials to display in your store or office, contact cleaning@ottawa.ca (link opens email application link).

Cleaning the Capital is a great opportunity for high school students to get a head start on their Community Involvement Program volunteer hours. Students simply have to:

Register their clean-up online during the campaign.

Complete their clean-up project.

Submit their clean-up report prior to the submission deadline.

Contact us (link opens email application) to obtain a letter supporting their participation in the Cleaning the Capital campaign.

This is a great opportunity for families and friends to work together on community clean-up projects that help make Stittsville clean, green, graffiti and litter-free.

Let’s make Stittsville the cleanest community in the City of Ottawa again this year!