The fall Cleaning the Capital registration is open

Show your civic pride and join the thousands of community volunteers that help keep Ottawa clean and green as part of the Cleaning the Capital Fall campaign! Register your cleanup project first (by the October 1st deadline) and then get cleaning between September 15 to October 15!

2024 marks the 31st year of the Cleaning the Capital Program! The annual cleanup campaign first began in 1994 as a springtime cleanup. In 2006, due to the spring campaign’s overwhelming success an annual fall campaign was added. Since 1994, nearly 1.5 million volunteers have participated in nearly 30,000 cleanup projects throughout the city. As a result, over 1.2 million kilograms of waste has been removed from our public spaces.

Cleanup kits, which include garbage bags and nitrile gloves, will be available for pick-up (upon request) at one of 14 City of Ottawa facilities. This fall, based on participant feedback and increased demand, we have added four additional pick-up sites (including two rural pick-up locations). In Stittsville, cleanup kits are available at the CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn, 1500 Shea Road.

Volunteer Opportunity for High School Students

Do you know a high school student who is looking to get a head start on their community involvement hours? Cleaning the Capital is a flexible opportunity for students to complete their volunteer hours and help keep our city looking beautiful. For more information, please review Student Volunteer Hours on ottawa.ca/clean.

Important Cleanup Project Information:

Check out the interactive map before registering! Don't forget to check the interactive map on ottawa.ca/clean to ensure there are no other cleanup projects registered at your desired location. Registration confirmation: Registrants will receive an email confirmation immediately after their registration form is submitted. Don't forget to check your spam folder! If you need to make any changes to your registration, please email cleaning@ottawa.ca.

Save your registration code: You'll need it to submit the online cleanup report for each project you complete by November 1, 2024. The registration code is a five-digit number located at the top of your registration confirmation. Proper disposal of Cleaning the Capital waste/litter: Please review the instructions and options for proper disposal of collected waste/litter on ottawa.ca/clean prior to your planned cleanup project.

Leave the leaves: Leaves should be left in open spaces that are maintained by the City, including parks, and in all naturalized and natural areas. Fallen leaves provide overwintering shelter for many species of butterflies and bees. Wood is good! Coarse woody debris such as downed logs and fallen branches contributes to long-term forest health. Please do not "tidy up" fallen branches or dead wood from our open spaces and natural areas. City staff will handle any potentially hazardous trees or woody debris as needed. Discarded needles and other drug related waste: Never touch a needle with your hands. For more information on the disposal of discarded needles, please visit Discarded Needles in Our Communities on the Ottawa Public Health website.

Fall 2024 Cleaning the Capital – Important dates:



August 15, 2024 Registration begins

September 15 – October 15, 2024 Cleaning the Capital Fall campaign

October 1, 2024 Last day to register your cleanup project

November 1, 2024 Deadline to submit your online cleanup report

For more information on the Cleaning the Capital Fall campaign, please visit ottawa.ca/clean. Thanks for keeping Ottawa clean and green!

