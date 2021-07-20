The first FUNdraiser hosted by Knights of Columbus provides boost to Stittsville Food Bank

(These two young volunteers – Vitalii (l) of A.Y. Jackson Secondary School and Sachin (r) of South Carleton High School – were on-site at Village Square Park all day to assist those attending the Knights of Columbus FUNdaiser market on July 18 in Stittsville. Photos: Stittsville Central.)

The first FUNdraiser outdoor market hosted by the Stittsville Knights of Columbus took place in Village Square Park on Sunday, July 18. Over 25 vendors participated in the success of this inaugural market to support the Stittsville Food Bank. Thanks to all of the donations received, $700 has been raised for the Stittsville Food Bank.

Expressing his appreciation and thanks, Joseph Carbonetto, organizer of the FUNdraiser on behalf of the Stittsville Knights of Columbus, shared his gratitude, “Thank you to the vendors. Every comment rang with joy and you could tell by the feedback that everyone had a great time. Thanks as well to the volunteers that made everything happen. Finally, thanks to Stittsville once again and the amazing people that make up our community.”

The market was well organized and followed all of the new re-opening health guidelines under Step 3. With one entranceway and exit, the flow of traffic was defined with directional arrows and distinct aisles were marked off with yellow tape. This ensured that everyone travelled in only one direction while maintaining social distancing as patrons visited each vendor. Not only that, volunteers were stationed at the entranceway to assist those attending, receive donations and direct attendees to particular vendors.

The Knights of Columbus will be hosting further markets this summer. Another will take place August 8 and on every Sunday thereafter during the month. These FUNdraising markets will also take place in September and October, as weather permits, with dates to be confirmed.

Vendors that we spoke to are committed to attending each market and each shared the same message – we are excited to be able to greet customers again in person.

Support from Stittsville residents was appreciated by the vendors and members of the Knights of Columbus. If you missed the opportunity to make your purchase or donate to the Stittsville Food Bank at Sunday’s market, opportunity knocks again with the future markets taking place.







