The Goulbourn Museum would like to announce that they are hiring three college/university students for the upcoming summer season. The roles include:

Collections Management Assistant: Duties include working with the collection, cataloguing artefacts, supporting research requests, and daily operations. Programming Assistant: Duties include the development and delivery of public programs and events and facilitating visitor experiences. Museum Assistant: Duties include supporting operational administration (writing grants and organizational documents), visitor services (opening and closing the Museum, providing tours and overseeing gift shop sales) and assisting with the marketing of Museum events.

Deadline to apply is 11:59 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

A Brief History on the Goulbourn Museum

Goulbourn Museum is a local cultural heritage institution opened in 1990 by members of the Goulbourn Township Historical Society(GTHS). Through various grants and government funding, the museum has thrived and grown into the institution it is today. In April 2011, the museum finally became a charitable institution. The building that houses the museum was once the old Town Hall of the former Goulbourn Township and had been built in 1872.

The Museum

The Goulbourn Museum is indispensable to Stittsville and the surrounding area’s cultural community life. It provides revolving exhibits, hosts public events, heritage interpretation, and so much more. It is dedicated to being accessible to all visitors and preserving the history of the community.

For more information on the museum and what it offers, check out their museum website at goulbournmuseum.ca.