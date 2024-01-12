The Goulbourn Museum offers imaginative programs and more

(Marcus, Victor, Jocelyn and Lara are members of the T-BOTS, a first LEGO League robotics team. In December they won the Ottawa First LEGO League tournament and are moving on to the Provincials. Photo: provided)

The Goulbourn Museum always has a lot going on both in person and on their facebook page. They are recognized for bringing the community together through their various programs and activities for families over the years.

The activities continue for January as the museum returns to their winter hours on Friday and Saturday from 10:00am to 4:00pm. You can also purchase some lovely gifts from their Gift Shop, either in person or online, where you can find treasures from local businesses.

Connecting Kids and LEGO: What do museum artefacts and LEGO have in common? What makes them “click?” The Museum was recently contacted by Jeff Taylor, the coach of a First LEGO League robotics team. (First LEGO League introduces kids to science, technology, engineering, and math [STEM] through fun, hands-on learning.) Jeff’s team, called the T-BOTS, is made up of children ages 10-13 from Stittsville and Kanata. They were doing a research project on how technology could improve the experiences that people have at museums. After meeting with us they decided to build replicas of several artefacts in the Museum’s collections. This would allow the public to get hands-on with an object without risking any damage to the artefact itself. They chose to replicate a leather hole punch, a hand drill, and a hand seeder. All of them have moving parts and the hand seeder they made even drops ‘seeds’!

The T-BOTS competed in the Ottawa First LEGO League tournament in December…and won! The team will be competing in the provincials in Toronto in January. Congratulations Marcus, Victor, Jocelyn, Lara and coach Jeff! Learn more about First LEGO League at this link here.

January 17th is Museum Selfie Day! Museum Selfie Day is a social media trend that was started in 2014 by a London blogger named Mar Dixon. Every year, on the third Wednesday in January, Museums are encouraging visitors to connect with their exhibits by snapping creative selfies and sharing them on social media with the hashtag #MuseumSelfieDay. The online campaign has become a global trend with some photos making it onto CNN’s website!

Museum staff are already brainstorming ideas for this year’s staff selfies and encourage you to join in on the fun, too! If you’d like to take some creative selfies inside the Goulbourn Museum, they are open Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00am – 4:00pm to do so. Share your photos on Instagram or Twitter on Wednesday, January 17th with the hashtag #MuseumSelfieDay and be sure to tag #GoulbournMuseum!

January 26th: PD Day Crafts: If your child has a PD Day on Friday, January 26th, stop by the Museum and make paper snow globes! Children can also play in the Village Store and build cabins with Lincoln Logs! No registration necessary, just drop in between 10:00am and 4:00pm. Cost is by donation. (Parents/ guardians must remain on site with children.)

January 28th: Planes Trains & Automobiles! This month’s Family Craft Day will move you! Join staff at the Museum on Sunday, January 28th from 10:00am – 2:00pm for Planes, Trains, and Automobiles! A day of transportation-themed crafts and activities. The program is geared towards children aged 4-11. Pre-registration is required and the cost is only $5 per participant. Parents/guardians must remain on site with children during the program. The program typically takes one hour to an hour-and-a-half to complete.

The Museum gift shop features a variety of products from the area including souvenirs, gifts, and local history books. In January, the museum is profiling Intensive Hand Cream as one of three beauty products from Simply Honey, a small, family owned and operated apiary located in Stittsville. Between January’s cold temperatures and the loss of humidity due to central heating, this cream is perfect to have on hand this time of year (see what we did there?). Purchase online and pick up at the Museum, or shop in person on Fridays and Saturdays. Looking for something else? Visit their Online Gift Shop.

Get in on the fun and register today for the many exciting programs by calling 613-831-2393 or online at register@goulbournmuseum.ca. Stay connected by following the Goulbourn Museum on facebook.