The Goulbourn Museum staff want to hear your ideas for summer events and in-person programs

The Goulbourn Museum is excited to be returning to some in-person programming and events this summer and are looking for the community’s ideas on what residents would like the Museum to offer. The past two years have been challenging for Museum staff, but they were quick to pivot bringing programs online and are now looking forward to slowly returning to in-person events and programming.

The Museum staff always appreciate receiving the input of residents to assist them in bringing you the activities you want to see and in which to participate. To provide your input, complete the online survey at this link – https://forms.gle/Jofd8BsRs8ndCCp47.

Be assured that your submission will be anonymous and the information your provide will be used solely for the purpose to develop summer programs at the Museum.

There is also an opportunity to win a $25 gift card that will support a local business – make sure you enter at the end of the survey!

To discover more about the Goulbourn Museum and their past programs, visit their website. Should you have any questions about the Museum, the programs, or contest, send an email to info@goulbournmuseum.ca or you can telephone the Museum at 613-831-2393.