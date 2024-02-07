The Goulbourn Township Historical Society shares the history of ‘Goulbourn on Ice’ at the Stittsville Library

(Ken Doraty was born in Stittsville on June 23, 1905 and passed away in Moose Jaw on May 4, 1981 just shy of his 76 birthday. Doraty was famous for his rookie winning goal in the second-longest NHL hockey game when Toronto Maple Leafs played against the Boston Bruins in 1933.)

For the month of February, the Art Space Wall at the Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library is filled with local sports history for Heritage month. The Goulbourn Township Historical Society has created a display that celebrates winter sports. There are photographs and the individual histories of the many talented athletes who came from across Goulbourn. The athletes were connected to various forms of ice sports from hockey, speed skating and figure skating from present day to days of yore.

One of those athletes who many have heard of, was Ken Doraty who made history when he was a rookie forward with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1933. Below is a synopsis of this history and his story from the local paper when he passed away.

(Ken Doraty’s obituary from the Regina Leader Post from May 6, 1981.)

The display is entitled, ‘Goulbourn on Ice’ and features sports figures such as Ken Doraty, Matt Bradley, the SCHS hockey champs from 1977, Jack Ivey, as well as Jack Fan and Micheline Rioux Metcalfe along with many more. The photos highlight the proud moments for the athletes and the community.

If you love history, especially from your community, this is one display you don’t want to miss.