The idea sparked in the 1960’s – The Stittsville Library opened its doors on October 3, 1973

In the early 1960s a number of efforts were made to establish a public library in Stittsville. At this time a board was appointed and much work was done, but changes were being made as the regional library system was in the process of being set-up. The board decided at this time that waiting for the Eastern Ontario Library System to be in a position to provide help and advice would be a wiser decision. It seems that the idea of a library fell to the side.

It wasn’t until 1972 that the idea of a library was again the talk of the community. This was largely due to professional librarian, Joe Carver, who was a newcomer to Stittsville and became involved. Another board was appointed with Joe Carver, William Gullock, Eileen Harris, Kay Garvie and the Reeve – Ab Black. Not long after being set-up, member of the board, William Gullock passed away and Reverend Huntly took his place.

The Stittsville Public School had just announced its new resource centre and to those on the library board, this seemed to be an opportune time to house the Stittsville Library. With an agreement from the Carleton Board of Education in hand in 1972, the board went to work. Local organizations and businesses were approached for support and in no time, 30 volunteers were willing to give of their time to the library.

(The new resource centre at Stittsville Public School offered space to open Stittsville’s first library on October 3, 1973.)

With a librarian hired on a part-time basis, Mrs. Jan Shaver, she and the 30 volunteers went to work and had 500 books processed and on the shelves for the official opening of the Stittsville Library on October 3, 1973. Notably, one of those original volunteers was Mrs. Grace Thompson for whom the meeting room at the current Stittsville library is named. Mrs. Thompson began her library volunteer activities in 1973 and continued to be a regular volunteer at the library well into the 1980’s.

The October 3, 1973 opening was a day full of excitement for the community and school children with many attending to see the official ribbon cutting by Reeve Ab Black, to hear the speeches by local MPs and appreciate the coffee and homemade cookies served by the Home and School Association, along with the women of the Stittsville Women’s Institute.

Stittsville finally had a library and the work began to build up membership which grew to over 300 members by Christmas of 1973.

In 1974, with space for books and bookshelves running short, the village Council stepped in and with the offer of the use of one room (in the basement), the library was moved to the village Municipal Office in February of 1974. Amalgamation between Glen Cairn, Richmond and Stittsville took place and in April, the Goulbourn Township Library Board was officially appointed. At this time Audrey Quackenbush became our Librarian and Co-Ordinator. With over 600 members, 1,215 books and a circulation of 6,203, the Goulbourn Township Library was a success by the end of its first full year in October, 1974.

(The Stittsville Branch of the Goulbourn Township Library opened in 1973 in the former Stittsville Municipal Office that had been built in 1958 and located at 444 Main Street beside the original Fire Station – now the Stittsville Food Bank.)

In 1974, Richmond, Stittsville, Glen Cairn and rural Goulbourn were amalgamated. One of the assets for Stittsville was the municipal office building that had a value of $10,000. Prior to being dissolved, the village Council of the day decided to generously donate it to the enlarged township to be used by the Goulbourn Township Public Library. Due to this generosity, the ratepayers of Stittsville who had paid for the municipal office, would be ensured a suitable place to house their library.

With Richmond sharing library facilities at South Carleton High School and Stittsville occupying only one room at the former municipal office in 1974, library services were required for the rest of the township. What to do?

The idea of a ‘Bookmobile’ was introduced by the board and a mobile unit was purchased for $5,000. The Goulbourn Parks Department came into play as they would be responsible for hauling the bookmobile from place to place. Bill Melvin and John Harrison finished the interior and installed bookshelves. Quickly made ready for service to Glen Cairn and Munster, in the first 24 hours of service in March 1975, 453 memberships had been made and 792 books had been circulated! Ashton was added to the route in September 1975.

With more and more services being provided at the library such as video and audio cassettes, films, magazines, local history files and book space, large print and talking books, records, microfiche readers and a photocopier, more space was required.

It was in 1978, that the library board took into consideration the forecasted growth of Stittsville and the services being offered at the branch. With a membership of 5,545 and the circulation of books being 63,580, the board began planning to build on to the old municipal office to expand the Stittsville library branch.

(The new addition to the Stittsville Branch of the Goulbourn Public Library which opened in the early 1980s.)

The new additional space allowed for the offices for staff and volunteers to be on the ground floor at the front of the building, a new community meeting room added and plenty of space for the books and other services being offered.

In the late 1990’s, the library saw a transformation again, with another section added as is seen today to the already overflowing space. This allowed the Stittsville library to expand their services again with in-house programs and special events being hosted. Some of the programs being offered were French classes; a Friday Art Mad group; the Stittsville Creative Writing Group to name a few. Local artists were able to display their talents on the new Art Space Wall for the community to enjoy for an entire month (each month a different artist or group display their art).

In 2020, Tracy Fachin, long-time employee of the library, teamed up with the Parkdale Food Centre and its Growing Futures program and brought hydroponics to the branch — this is a social venture that promotes good food, financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills in younger children and youth and continues to this day. Stittsville youth have been involved and they donated back — sharing the fruits of their labour with the Stittsville Food Bank for the past four years.

The local Stittsville Goulbourn Historical Society hold their monthly events in the Grace Thompson meeting room and their Family History Centre can be found at the branch. You can find employment help; access to computers; purchase used books, CDs and movies; events with local authors; and so much more.

The branch’s ‘Memory Cafe’ was a novel program for those suffering dementia and for their caretakers that was the brainchild of the staff at the Stittsville branch — this program was so unique, the Ottawa Public Library has expanded it to all branches.

There is so much one can discover at our local library branch. Stittsville is fortunate to have the staff and volunteers that work tirelessly over the years to bring new ideas and programs to the branch for the community to enjoy.

It is because of that one spark of an idea in the 1960’s that Stittsville should have a library. Because of the community working together over the years in the 1960s-70s, they served in bringing a single public library to Stittsville.

To celebrate 50 Years, the Stittsville Library is hosting a celebration on Saturday, November 23rd from 10:30am until 4:00pm. There are events planned for everyone so please drop by.

Schedule of Events:

10:30am – Library-themed Storytime

11:00am – 1:30 pm – Face painting, button making, puppet theatre & games

2:00pm – Speeches, cake & beverages

2:45pm – Rock the Arts Puppet Show – Superhero Showdown!

“We look forward to celebrating this milestone with you!”