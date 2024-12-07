The jolly Coca-Cola Santa arrived in Stittsville to share his Christmas spirit at Brown’s YIG

(Todd and Sandra Brown brought a surprise to Stittsville on December 7th – Santa! Todd visited Santa with his Granddaughter so she could meet the holly jolly fellow who spreads the Christmas spirit.)

We have all seen those Coca-Cola advertisements during the holiday season with Santa Claus – that some may recall from the 1920s when it all began. Known around the world as Santa Claus, Saint Nicholas or Kris Kringle, he is instantly recognizable in his fur-trimmed red suit and hat, fluffy white beard, and rotund figure prevalently displayed around the world in advertisements. Over the years, Santa’s red coat has always been attributed to Coca-Cola, as red is its strong identifiable colour.

On December 7th right here in Stittsville, Coca-Cola Santa surprised everyone and came to town for a visit, alongside a huge inflatable of the now famous Coca-Cola polar bear who was introduced as a character in 1922.

As news got out, the afternoon of Santa’s visit saw many families, little ones, and big kids too, have their photo taken with Santa, then have a seat in his big chair and whisper their Christmas wish list in his ear!

The caravan in which Santa arrived brought that festive feeling to the Brown’s Your Independent Grocer parking lot thanks to Sandra and Todd Brown who arranged the surprise for the community. And what a surprise it was – Stittsville Central couldn’t miss out on something this delightful.

Below are some photos from the jolly time including one of our community’s greatest supporters, Phil Sweetnam with Santa, and another he took of the Nelson family – thank you Phil.

(The Nelson family of Stittsville. Photo: Phil Sweetnam)

Santa was kept busy in the evening as well, the Coca-Cola caravan was also in Stittsville’s Parade of Lights.