(The Stittsville Youth Homework Club opened its doors at the Stittsville Legion. On hand to welcome students who can drop in to do homework, study or just hang out in a safe environment were: (sitting) Catherine Musgrove of Councillor Gower’s office, Kiwanis member Ron Barr, Volunteer Kerry Lynn Armstrong, and (standing) Councillor Glen Gower and Louise Beggs. Photos: Teresa Krasnichuk-Stittsville Central)

Last week, the Stittsville Youth Homework Centre (SYHC) opened at the Stittsville Legion. It is a place where Grades 9-12 students can find a safe, quiet, and supportive environment where they can work on projects, do homework, study, or just hang out with their friends free of charge. COVID trapped many people inside and made it difficult for kids to get together with friends for schoolwork or just for fun. The SYHC aims to provide a safe space for teenagers outside their homes while keeping them off the streets. The SYHC will run Mondays from 3-7 pm in the ground floor lounge and Wednesdays from 4-7 pm in the main hall upstairs. Both locations can be accessed from the side entrance.

(The side entrance at the Stittsville Legion where students can drop in to the Stittsville Youth Homework Club.)

The Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville has donated four brand-new laptops for student use at the SYHC; students will also have access to free WI-FI to help them with their homework. Community volunteers have given their time to ensure that there will be 2-3 adults at each session of SYHC. These volunteers have gotten a vulnerable sector check and are clear to volunteer in the community and promote a safe and secure environment for the teens that attend.

How the Stittsville Youth Homework Centre Started

The Kiwanis Club is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one child and one community at a time which is why this project is so important to them. Councillor Glen Gower explained that the idea for the SYHC has been in motion for the past four years. Glynn Kneebone, the president of The Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville, had brought the idea up to Councillor Gower, but the start of COVID meant the plan had to be put on the back burner. Since then, Glynn has worked with Councillor Gower to collect support and make the right connections to get it off the ground.

Over the summer, from June to September of 2022, the youth in the area were given a survey to find out what they would want in the community; what they would find helpful. The Youth Initiative Committee developed the survey and distributed it to the high schools that service the Stittsville community. There were discussions with teachers and guidance councillors to offer a different perspective. In the end, what was most requested was a place for high school students to gather and get their homework done.

Other Community Support

Louise Beggs was at the opening to present a cheque to Councillor Gower. Louise Beggs was a councillor for the former Goulbourn township from 1997-2000 and worked with the Goulbourn Youth Council, a program similar to the SYHC. When the Goulbourn township was amalgamated into the city of Ottawa, there had been extra funds under the late Councillor John Curry’s name from the Goulbourn Youth Council. Louise said she couldn’t think of a more deserving program than the SYHC to receive the funds.

Currently, the attendance for the Stittsville Youth Homework Center is low, but they are optimistic that they will see more students attend with some word of mouth and a little time.