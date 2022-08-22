The Kiwanis of Kanata-Stittsville are excited to see the return of Kids for Kids talent showcase

The Kanata-Stittsville Kiwanis Club is looking forward to the return of the Kids for Kids (K4K) Talent Showcase on October 21 at the Stittsville United Pentecostal Church. Performers will be kids and youth from the age of 8 years through to 18 years. Kiwanis members make it clear that this is not considered a competition, but an opportunity for young performers to share their talent with the community.

The event raises much-needed funds to support local youth and children who are at-risk or in need through Kiwanis Outreach Programs within the Kanata and Stittsville communities.

The Club is currently seeking performers to participate in the talent show and is inviting video auditions from local kids and youth (individuals and groups) and ask that the video be no more than two minutes in length. Video auditions for consideration should be sent to the President of the Kiwanis, Glynn Kneebone, at: glynn.kneebone@kiwanis-kanatastittsville.ca no later than September 16, 2022.

Glynn shared the benefits of participating with Stittsville Central, “It is a terrific event and in addition to enabling kids to show their talent, it also helps them grow their confidence and social network“. “Use your talent to support other kids and youth in the community!” he exclaimed.

The 2019 Showcase raised just under $4,000 and contributed to organizations as follows:

$500 to the Crossroads children’s Mental Health Centre to support two local children attending their summer camp;

$500 to help those in need in the Bahamas (through the Kiwanis Canada Foundation who matched $1.00 for each $2.00 donated)

$1,000 to the Kanata Lotus Centre for Music for people with Disability (90% of whom are children); and,

$1,500 to the Ottawa West Community Resource Centre (WOCRC) to support their Youth Drop-in Centre.

The Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville was formed in December of 2017 and is committed to providing support services to children and youth within our local community.