The men in blue of Goulbourn Male Chorus will be singing the ‘Blues’ at spring concert

The Goulbourn Male Chorus has been formed for almost 15 years, bringing male voices together and being a large part of the lives of Goulbourn and area men. The Chorus will be singing a number of classic jazz and blues songs at their May 12th spring concert, as well as some that are less well known. It is the perfect event to spend with Mom on Mother’s Day.

The Chorus had its first rehearsal on September 20th, 2010 with 12 men and has grown over the years to a typical membership of 24 or so. Since its inception the Chorus has been community focused, taking part in a range of community events, including the Remembrance Day Services in Carp, community fundraising concerts, and performances at local seniors’ residences. In addition to its performances in community events, the chorus stages Christmas and spring concerts.

The group has been under the direction of Scott Auchinleck since the fall of 2017. Scott also conducts the Kanata Choral Society and is the Music Director at the Glen Cairn United Church. Bonnie MacDiarmid has been the GMC’s accompanist for the majority of its existence.

Their spring concert, “The Men in Blue Sing the ‘Blues’”, is being held on Sunday, May 12, at 3:00pm, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1817 Richardson Side Road.

Tickets to the spring concert are $20.00, $15.00 for students, and can be purchased online only at: https://goulbournmalechorus.ticketsplease.ca/product/the-men-in-blue-sing-the-blues/.

You can check their website www.goulbournmalechorus.com for additional information and links to some past performances.