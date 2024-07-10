The Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority wants to hear from you

Sally McIntyre, the General Manager of the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA), is asking residents to provide feedback enabling the MVCA to develop a Land Conservation Strategy. From the feedback received, a policy document will be developed and written by the 2024 year-end.

Sally shares, “Have you heard that conservation authorities have been tasked with reviewing our land holdings and the programs and services we deliver? Our review and the development of a policy document are to be completed by the end of 2024.”

Two documents have been prepared to enable residents, as key stakeholders, to provide input into this project. A Discussion Paper and a Current State Report are available at the links provided below:

The Discussion Paper (7 pages) poses key questions that MVCA needs to consider.

The Current State Report is a reference document that provides useful background information.

Residents can respond to the Discussion Paper using the online survey, or submit your comments via email to: info@mvc.on.ca indicating RE: Land & Resource Strategy on the subject line.

The MVCA is also hosting a virtual Information Session on Tuesday, July 16 at 4:30pm during which background information will be provided, questions answered and feedback on matters of importance to you will be heard. Please register in advance here.



Comments will be received through the online survey until Friday September 6, 2024.

The MVCA are looking forward to engaging with residents on this project and ask that you share the information with others who may want to ensure their feedback is heard.

