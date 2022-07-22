The Outerbridges – Canada’s Grand Masters of Illusion return to the Station Theatre Stage

(Ted and Marion Outerbridge bring their Outerbridge-Clockwork Mysteries, their amazing illusionist show to the Station Theatre stage in Smiths Falls from July 1 to October 1, 2022.)

If you love magic and illusions, you do not want to miss out on seeing the world-class magic show OUTERBRIDGE – Clockwork Mysteries. The show returns to The Station Theatre in Smiths Falls from July 1 through to October 1, 2022. Clockwork Mysteries is the most successful illusion show in Canada, garnering both the Award of Excellence from Ontario Contact, the Touring Artist of the Year award from the BC. Touring Council, and setting box office records, one of which generated a call to a Fire Marshall to get permission to expand seating!

Critics across the globe have hailed Ted and Marion Outerbridge as “a master of Illusion” (CBC-Radio Canada), “champions of magic” (Bergedorfer Zeitung, Hamburg, Germany), described their performance as “a visual feast” (Jinhua Daily, China), and exclaimed “WOW, that was fantastic… BRAVO!” (Global TV).

(The Levitation Illusion is one of the amazing feats of magic. Photo: Ross Davidson)

And even better, not only will this be an entrancing performance well worth the drive to Station Theatre in Smiths Falls, Stittsville Central has been generously offered from Ted and Marion Outerbridge, weekly chances for Stittsville residents to win a pair of tickets to a show. There will be three draws! All you have to do is private message us on our Stittsville Central Facebook or Twitter page or send an email to feedback@stittsvillecentral.ca and provide your name, email and telephone number to be eligible to win. Outerbridge Clockwork Mysteries will choose the winners from our list.

After years of performing around the world, including Europe, China and the famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, the Outerbridges recently relocated to Smiths Falls, and are delighted to be performing minutes from their new home in the Ottawa Valley! Says Ted Outerbridge, “Years ago doing a theatrical show comparable to something in Las Vegas, in a town of 9,000 would not have been possible, but TV shows like America’s Got Talent have created a renaissance in the magical arts.”

Within seconds of taking the stage, the Outerbridges fuse their revolutionary illusions with split-second artistry to hold viewers spellbound. A fantastical event that is at once magic, dance, theatre, and a dash of wonder, the audience is invited into a mysterious clock tower equipped with a variety of timekeeping devices. From elaborate Victorian time machine and capsules, and a dizzying array of uncanny predictions and vanishings, the performers and spectators become part of an interactive and exhilarating race against time, celebrating moment and memory.

(You’ll see The Alarm Clock Illusion in the show. Photo: David Linsell)

Audiences will also get a sneak peek of the Outerbridges’ new offering, The Keyhole House (to premiere in 2023). A keeper of secrets and a witness to history, this abandoned 19th century Smiths Falls home knew the couple had a penchant for mystery who would uncover and tell its storied past, and decided to make the duo its new occupants. Their loving restoration of its creaky floors, boarded up walls, and unearthed passageways revealed all manner of cherished artifacts, asking never to be forgotten. From skeleton keys, dusty photographs, to yellowed newspapers and Christmas cards, not to mention a 1918 golf ball which sent the international sports media into a frenzy, The Keyhole House continues to tell its tales – from rusty nails right to the rafters!

(Another of the Outerbridges’ illusions – the Hourglass 2 Illusion. Photo: Alexandre Picotte)

Chronicled in video, Ted and Marion’s discoveries have gone viral with a million TikTok views and was also be featured on TVO’s new “Crossroads” series that premiered on June 13th! But it’s the Station Theatre audiences who’ll be treated to their magical renderings.

The shows take place on Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 7:30pm. Tickets are $⁠28.20 plus HST and Eventbrite fees at http://outerbridge.eventbrite.com at the Smiths Falls Station Theatre, 53 Victoria Avenue in Smiths Falls.

To discover more about Ted and Marion Outerbridge visit their website at: www.tedouterbridge.com or watch the Clockwork Mysteries trailer on YouTube at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tgi90q6Zs-o.

The Station Theatre offer plays, music and movies, to find out more visit their website at: www.smithsfallstheatre.com/other-attractions.