The Poppies of Goulbourn encourages residents to reflect on the significant contributions of our veterans

(The firefighters of Station 81 installed the Poppies of Goulbourn display at the Goulbourn Museum on October 25th. The outdoor display will remain until Remembrance Day. Firefighters l-r: Ryan Bangs, Jake Ambroziak, Brandon Farquharson, Cheryl Pauls, and Steve Hopper. Photos: Stittsville Central)

Earlier this year, the Goulbourn Museum asked residents to crotchet or knit poppies for the Poppies of Goulbourn outdoor display to honour Remembrance Day. The Poppies of Goulbourn display, launched in 2018, commemorates and honours the military contributions made by men and women, both past and present, over the years from our area.

The display is a true community collaboration thanks to the contribution of many residents who have volunteered their time knitting and crocheting poppies over the past few months to thank our veterans and armed forces personnel in their individual way – a handmade lovingly created poppy. This year, volunteers generously made and donated 309 handmade poppies, dedicating approximately 150 hours to creating these beautiful pieces and attaching them onto the net.

The firefighters from Ottawa Fire Station 81 are instrumental in volunteering their time to install the display at the museum every year. This year Ryan Bangs, Jake Ambroziak, Brandon Farquharson, Cheryl Pauls, and Steve Hopper helped out with the installation and Sector Chief Joseph McLaughlin also dropped by.

“This art installation is a visual reminder of the military contributions made over the years by the men and women of Goulbourn and celebrates our history as Ottawa’s first military community,” shared Tracey Donaldson, Goulbourn Museum Manager.

The Poppies of Goulbourn display was installed on Friday, October 25th and will remain on display until Remembrance Day at the Goulbourn Museum, 2064 Huntley Road in Stittsville. For more information about the Goulbourn Museum and the programs they offer, please visit their website.