The postmaster’s home – a reminder of our rural history

Perpetua Quigley has captured the Classical Revival design and importance of the mid-nineteenth century for the stone dwelling of the late Elizabeth and John Young on Hazeldean Road.

blue limestone corners

Elizabeth and John Young

postmaster’s homestead

The local post office opened in 1859 with John Young as the postmaster. Needing a place name for the mail service, his wife, Elizabeth, named the area Hazeldean which was a common Irish place name from their homeland.

The building at 486 Hazeldean Road is recommended for designation as being of architectural interest. This fine stone residence dating from the middle years of the nineteenth century is a good example of domestic architecture in the vernacular Classical Revival tradition. The residence faces Hazeldean Road. Its three bay front is of symmetrical design with a centre gable. Its overall symmetry, central entrance door with rectangular transom and sidelights, medium pitch gable roof, and return eaves are all characteristic of Classical Revival design. The gable window above the entrance has an unusual ogee arch, a feature indicative of a developing shift at the time towards Gothic elements.

The house is prominently located and is a highly visible reminder of the rural history of the area.

(The home of the late Elizabeth and John Young as it appears today. It is currently a bridal boutique.)