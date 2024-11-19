The Stillness by Michèle Provost at #hum_microgallery

(A new micro gallery art exhibition, entitled The Stillness, is one that many people can relate to and is available for viewing at the #hum_microgallery in Stittsville. Photo: Lynda Cronin)

Lynda Cronin introduced Stittsville to Ottawa’s first #hum_microgallery in April, 2022 and since then has introduced a number of small contemporary artworks that are located in an accessible public space in an outdoor setting. A new micro art display was installed this past week by Michèle Provost entitled, The Stillness.

Lynda shared with Stittsville Central, “I counted 50+ occupied beds, in the Michèle Provost exhibition called The Stillness. An installation about isolation, fatigue, frustration and the misunderstood nature of me/cfs.” ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis)/CFS (chronic fatigue syndrome) is a serious and often long-lasting illness that prevents people from performing their usual day-to-day activities.

The Stillness, a state of no motion or movement, is a long played-out movie. Michèle with a playful sense of humour, has described this enfolding drama as ‘An action-deprived melancholy unthriller’.

Each bed has a different character wearing a sleep mask, prostrate and with arms outstretched, barely moving. Something repeated, hour after hour, year after year. Mirrors on either end of the installation allude to the growing number of individuals afflicted by me/cfs and long- covid.

Michèle’s artwork encompasses various improvised media and is part of several private and public collections nationally. http://www.micheleprovost.ca.

To view and experience the #hum_Microgallery, take a drive or walk over to 121 Westridge Drive in Stittsville.