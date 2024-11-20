The Stittsville Business Association were brewing, sipping and shopping this week

Abbie Sizer-McIntosh, President of the Stittsville Business Association (SBA), has been kept busy this week from helping to vote in a winner at the SBA’s ‘Battle of the Brews’ event at Brew Revolution, to hosting the ‘Sip and Shop’ at Handfashioned Fine Craft with owner Kim Koerner. Not to mention the first winner of a gift card from the Stittsville Spree campaign – the ‘Spree’ encourages residents to shop and support local, with the chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree.

In collaboration with Brew Revolution, the SBA sat down a couple of months ago with five business owners to taste and discover the perfect brew for their business to enter the ‘Battle of the Brews’ competition. Each business owner, savoured the flavours of the various beers that Brew Revolution had custom-crafted for each owner to taste. The owners then chose the beer they preferred and it would be entered into the fun competition to represent their business.

On November 16th, the showdown took place with residents and SBA members being able to vote for the winner after tasting the five brews. Entered to win were Tailored Home Improvements; Capital Services; Mjolnir Construction; Crave Tacos; and, the Stittsville Business Association. The competition was tough! After the voting took place, Capital Services came out with the ‘Best Brew’ and Dimitri was quick to accept the win. Thanks to all who participated, the events was a huge success.

(The winner of the ‘Battle of the Beers’ was Capital Services. Dimitri holds the winning beer, while Abbie Sizer McIntosh, President of the SBA and Andrew Tricomi, Vice-President of the SBA celebrate the win.)

The highly anticipated launch of the SBA’s Stittsville Spree took place on November 20th. The SBA partnered with Handfashioned Fine Craft to host a launch party at Kim’s beautifully appointed store.

During the evening, there was a steady stream of shoppers getting that head start on their holiday shopping. It was the perfect venue with drinks and appetizers. Maverick’s Donuts of Stittsville created the perfect donut for the occasion and to celebrate the launch. There were some awesome giveaways and receipts can be submitted (not too late at the Stittsville Spree link above) to enter the draw for the $1,000 shopping spree.

On November 19th, the first ‘Any Day Prize’ winner was announced. Drew, the lucky winner, was presented with a $100 gift card from Brown’s Your Independent Grocer. The SBA has over 15 more ‘Any Day Prizes’ to give out this holiday season and by simply shopping local you could be one of the lucky winners!

The SBA has many upcoming events – make sure to follow them on their Facebook page or visit their website to discover more.