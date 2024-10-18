The Stittsville Friendship Club has offered new friendships and guaranteed fun for 42 years

Established in 1982, the Stittsville Friendship Club welcomes all community members to join them at one or more of the many weekly and monthly activities that they host. The Club objective is to provide activities for older adults (50+) and seniors (65+) and with over 250 members, the Club provides an avenue for seniors to enjoy a meaningful life and interaction with the Stittsville community.

The Friendship Club offers entertainment and events for all seniors – from exercise classes, card tournaments, monthly luncheons and trips to local events to name a few of their activities. The Club also performs some super work here in our community by supporting local organizations such as the Stittsville Food Bank, Stittsville Legion and the Ottawa Hospice. Stittsville’s business community have always been supportive with donations to and sponsorship of the Friendship Club’s activities.

The Stittsville Friendship Club hosts monthly luncheons that include a complete hot meal along with local, live entertainment. They host special excursions that take place a few times a year, such as theatre productions, boat cruises and dinners. In addition, they are very proud to host their well-attended annual golf tournament from which half of the proceeds go to local charities as well as funding of bursaries for local high school students.

Not only does the Club host monthly events, but weekly as well. The list of their current weekly activities include bridge, euchre, exercise classes, shuffleboard and line-dancing.

The club distributes a vibrant monthly newsletter highlighting upcoming events and reporting on recent trips, which are well attended by members, along with how they support local charities and provide bursaries to local students annually.

For complete details or contact information please check their website and follow the Club on their Facebook page. If you would further information or wish to join the Friendship Club, reach out with an email to: admin@stittsville-friendship-club.com.



