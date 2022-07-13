The Stittsville Lions contribute to future education of local students; first cheque presentation to the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital

(On the evening of June 22, 2022, the Stittsville and District Lions Club presented five bursaries to local students assisting in their continued education. The students receiving the bursaries were: Lily Omakor, Lana Michelle Murray (both students at South Carleton High School); Megan Lemire, Angela Mikhail (both students at Paul Desmarais French Catholic High School); and, Hana Obas from Sacred Heart Catholic High School. Photos: provided by Stittsville Lions Club)

The Stittsville Lions Club have continued their commitment to presenting bursaries to those graduating from high school and going on to attend university or college. In 2022, this was no exception with five $1,000 bursaries being presented on June 22 to local students. The Lions congratulate the five scholars and look forward to this year’s recipients returning when they have completed their education to share where their education has taken them.

Those receiving bursaries were: Lily Omakor, Lana Michelle Murray (both students at South Carleton High School); Megan Lemire, Angela Mikhail (both students at Paul Desmarais French Catholic High School); and, Hana Obas from Sacred Heart Catholic High School. For students who are furthering their education, receiving a bursary from the Stittsville Lions Club provides not only a financial boost, but allows the recipients to reach their personal goals.

On June 11, the Lions held their first car rally and scavenger hunt in aid of the Carleton Place Hospital. What a success it was with people participating from across the area. The winners of the race were the four-member team ‘Waldo U41as’ made up of Glen and Linda Wilcox of Kemptville and Dave and Sandra Doyle of Westport. The other team winners were ‘The Twisted Teas’ comprised of Lion Brenda Lewis, Jay Dombroskie, Bonnie Sue and Mike West; and, ‘The Lucky Bees’ a two-member team comprised of Lions Jack and Helen Burke.

Young Sarah Monk had organized a virtual duck race to run simultaneously during the car rally. Another great fundraising idea to add to the Carleton Place Hospital fund. Sarah sold 200 tickets at $5.00 each raising a whopping $1,000.00 as every ticket sold quickly. The Lions Club received $500 as did the winner, Kevin Johnston of Richmond.

On Canada Day, the Stittsville Lions enjoyed the beautiful day by participating in the Stittsville celebration with their display, a draw for a gift basket and a ‘Guess the Number of Jelly Beans’ contest. The gift basket was won by Lynn Horrocks and Gauray Sodhi won the ‘Jelly Bean’ contest – congrats to both.

June 22nd was also a special evening for the Stittsville Lions, they made their first cheque presentation to the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation toward the Healthy Futures. Together! project in support of the construction for their new Emergency Department Capital Campaign. Linda McGeevy, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Foundation was on hand to receive the cheque in the amount of $5,021.50. “These funds will help with construction costs and assist with the purchase of much needed patient care equipment that will increase our service to the residents of Stittsville and Kanata who also use our hospital,” said Linda. The Stittsville District Lions Club have committed to $5000.00 per year for 5 years for a total of $25,000.00 for the new Emergency Unit.

A new Executive for the Stittsville Lions was also sworn in on June 22. Esmail Merani will become the new President, replacing outgoing President Robert Gregory; Beth Lewis is Treasurer, Heather Chilvers is Secretary, 1st Vice-President is Beth Lewis; 2nd Vice-President is John Chilvers, 3rd Vice-President is Ed Verbiwski; Helen Burke and Brenda Lewis will be responsible for the managing of the Stittsville Lions Medical Centre; Directors are Bob Lewis and Jack Burke; and the Membership Chair is Beth Lewis. If you are interested in joining a community organization who give back so much, think about joining the Stittsville Lions and send an email to info@stittsvillelions.com or leave a message at 613-836-4964.

The Lions are holding their next bottle drive on July 16 from 10:00am until 1:00pm. Give your empties as the funds raised go to a great cause – the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital building fund.