The Stittsville Public Library is celebrating 50 years – join the November celebration

(The feature artist for November at the Stittsville Public Library is the Out of the Box group of local fibre artists. Drop by the library and visit the Art Space Wall to view their creations. Photos: Stittsville Public Library)

The Out of the Box group of artists are passionate about creating innovative and thought-provoking works of art with fibre, their preferred medium. They artists, who meet monthly, share their work, and learn new skills. Find out about their upcoming activities, workshops, playdates, and archives of past events by clicking here!

Stittsville Branch Closed for Remembrance Day

A friendly reminder that the Stittsville Branch and all library locations will be closed for Remembrance Day. The Stittsville Branch will be closed on Monday, November 11, 2024. The library will be open on Saturday, November 9, 2024, and Sunday, November 10, 2024, for full day service.

Stittsville 50th Anniversary | 50e anniversaire de Stittsville

We are delighted to announce that Ottawa Public Library’s Stittsville branch will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year!​

​Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024 ​

Time: 10:30am to 4:00pm ​

Location: 1637 Stittsville Main Street​

Schedule of Events:

10:30am – Library-themed Storytime

11:00am – 1:30 pm – Face painting, button making, puppet theatre & games

2:00pm – Speeches, cake & beverages

2:45pm – Rock the Arts Puppet Show – Superhero Showdown!

We look forward to celebrating this milestone with you!

—–

Nous sommes ravis d’annoncer que la succursale de Stittsville de la Bibliothèque publique d’Ottawa célébrera son 50e anniversaire cette année!​

​Date de l’événement : Le samedi 23 november 2024 ​

Heure : de 10 h 30 à 16 h ​

Lieu : 1637 rue Stittsville Main​

Calendrier des événements :

10h 30 – Heure du conte sur le thème de la bibliothèque ​

11h à 13h 30 – Peinture sur visage, fabrication de boutons, théâtre de marionnettes et des jeux​

14h – Discours, gâteau et boissons​

14h 45 – Spectacle de marionnettes Rock the Arts – ​Superhero Showdown!

Nous avons hâte de célébrer cette étape avec vous!​​

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Visit the Stittsville Branch and check out our drop-in programs for Babytime, Toddlertime during the week and more. For other library programs, the following library programs are available to register. Pick up the latest program flyer in branch or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

Author Visit Peggy Blair – Wednesday, November 13, 2024 – 6:30-8:00pm

The Stittsville branch is excited to welcome author Peggy Blair to talk about her road to getting published, self-publishing her most recent novel Double Vision, and other interesting stories about her life as a mystery writer. Peggy Blair is the award-winning author of the critically acclaimed Inspector Ramirez series. Peggy was a lawyer for more than thirty years and in between writing her novels, she works in real estate in Ottawa. Books will be available for purchase from the author. Registration required.

English Conversation Group / Groupe de conversation en anglais *NEW* – Wednesdays, November 20, 2024 – 5:15-6:15pm

Join our free English Conversation Croup to practice speaking in English in a relaxed and friendly environment. All levels are welcome to this drop-in program.

Employment Support – Tuesday, November 26, 2024 – 1:30-2:30pm

Are you looking for work? Unemployed or underemployed? Drop in to meet one-on-one with an Employment Counsellor from the Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services team. This program runs every second Tuesday from 1:30-2:30 at the Stittsville Branch. Please click on “View Full Schedule” to see the list of upcoming Tuesdays. Any changes to the schedule will be reflected on this program listing.

Guided Watercolour Paint Workshop for Teens / Atelier guide de peinture – Monday, December 2, 2024 – 6:00-8:00pm

Create an original artwork with professional artist Stephanie Browness. Get step by step instructions in real time as you explore watercolour techniques to create your own jellyfish scene. Stephanie Browness is a painter and art instructor who has been teaching in Ottawa for 20 years. She has worked with all age groups and firmly believes that anyone can make art. Stephanie holds a BFA in fine arts from the University of Ottawa and Master’s in Art History from Carleton University. All experience levels welcome. All supplies provided! Registration required – spaces are limited. For ages 13-17.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!