The Stittsville Sports ‘Wall’ of Fame being revived, renamed and relocated

The new Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame will soon be unveiled for our local community to enjoy. The Selection Committee members have been working hard behind the scenes to refurbish the previous plaques to have them relocated to the CARDELRec-Complex Goulbourn.

A formal dedication ceremony to unveil the newly refurbished Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame plaques and four new inductees will take place on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

The Selection Committee members require some assistance. If you are or know of a previous recipient, the Committee members would like to invite these sports honourees as special guests to the unveiling ceremony. If you know how to reach any of these recipients or their families, please email glen.gower@ottawa.ca or call 613-580-2476.