The Stittsville Sports ‘Wall’ of Fame being revived, renamed and relocated

Lesley McKay

The new Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame will soon be unveiled for our local community to enjoy. The Selection Committee members have been working hard behind the scenes to refurbish the previous plaques to have them relocated to the CARDELRec-Complex Goulbourn.

A formal dedication ceremony to unveil the newly refurbished Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame plaques and four new inductees will take place on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

The Selection Committee members require some assistance. If you are or know of a previous recipient, the Committee members would like to invite these sports honourees as special guests to the unveiling ceremony. If you know how to reach any of these recipients or their families, please email glen.gower@ottawa.ca or call 613-580-2476. 

  1. Ken Doraty
  2. George Lyon
  3. Steve Hull
  4. 1956 Stittsville Softball Team
  5. Kyle Jamieson
  6. 1976 SC HS Redskins
  7. Micheline Rioux Metcalfe
  8. Brad Tierney
  9. Dan Murphy
  10. David Saunders
  11. Frank Libera
  12. Frank Dunster
  13. Barclay Frost
  14. Gordon Willis
  15. Shelley McKay
  16. 1972 Richmond Royal Peewees
  17. Mike Hudson
  18. Julie Steigal
