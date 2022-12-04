The Stittsville Village Association’s ‘Parade of Lights’ returns in all its glitter: Photos & Video

The wind literally blew from the treetops on Saturday, December 3rd, but this didn’t deter the Stittsville Village Association (SVA) and the thousands who lined Stittsville Main Street from excitedly waiting for jolly old Santa’s grand entrance as all of the 52 dazzlingly decorated floats passed by. After two year’s of having to cancel, our community was filled with so much spirit – smiles and giggles on every face – with the return of the much anticipated Parade of Lights.

There was much hard work behind the scenes putting the parade together, but the SVA knew they could count on the many volunteers, organizations and community who came forward to help out.

The SVA extends their gratefulness and appreciation for all who contributed in bringing Stittsville’s Parade of Lights back to Stittsville Main Street.

Randall Moore was the MC for the evening and provided his wittiness when announcing each float; special guests, the 2022 Volunteers of the Year, were the Parade Marshalls, the Military Wives Choir and the Grace Baptists Church choirs filled Village Square Park with their beautiful voices and the Stittsville Lions Club ensured that the trees were ready for lighting. This was a true community event with so many taking part and donating their time and goods for another successful parade. It takes a village to organize a parade.

Here are some highlights from the parade in a video thankfully shared to Stittsville Central from Stittsville photographers Jacinta (JacintaPICS) and Tim Asquith.

Also, below are photo highlights of the parade participants captured by Stittsville Central: