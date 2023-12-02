The Turcotte family returns with the fun, old-fashioned Christmas Vacation complete with 5,000 twinkling lights

(The Turcotte family continue to share their amusing antics during their Christmas displays at 18 Cypress Gardens in Stittsville. This year the comical movie Christmas Vacation returns to their front yard in support of the Stittsville Food Bank.)

For the fourth year, the Turcotte family of Stittsville – Shawn, Chantelle, Hudson and Kennedy – have been bringing laughter and joy to all who visit their spectacular Christmas displays. This year they have brought that favourite holiday movie, Christmas Vacation, to their front yard. The display was so popular in 2020, with about 1,000 people taking in the display nightly, that the family felt it should be brought back for the movie’s 34th anniversary release, but with all newly created props.

On kick-off day, December 1st, the house and sky were lit up with 200 strands of lights, 25 individual bulbs per strand for a grand total of 5,000 imported Italian lights bringing Christmas Vacation to life.

(Christmas Vacation brightened the holidays at the December 1st kick-off. l-r: MPP Goldie Ghamari, Shawn Turcotte, Theresa Qadri (Chair of the Stittsville Food Bank) and Councillor Glen Gower.)

You will find another Chevy Caprice, thanks to the ‘paint crew’ at Cavanagh Construction who replicated the front end and paint, complete with the huge blue spruce and root ball making its significant encore appearance. Shawn kept his eye open for another RV and found an replica to the one in the original movie which arrived in his laneway in November. And, the incredible Ottawa Lego group, ParLUGment, have again contributed to the display with a spectacular advent calendar house just as it appears in the movie.

The lighting system has been upgraded, as in past years Shawn said, “I did have a few electrical problems setting up the light strands, with electrical cords running every which way and circuit breakers popping”. The family won’t experience any more cold showers or lights going off unexpectedly. Shawn had a new electrical panel installed and now the lights can turn on with a simple push of a button on his smartphone!

Shawn can be found dressed in character every evening on his front lawn greeting visitors and sharing what it takes to put a display like this together.

The family continues to share the true meaning of the holiday season of giving to others as they accept donations for causes close to their hearts. The amusing antics and kindness continues this year as they ask those visiting 18 Cypress Gardens to support the Stittsville Food Bank.

A sign with a QR code is set-up on the front yard – just scan with your phone – a bin for donations of non-perishable food items (for pets too), and a container to collect cash donations are also available. Take in the hilarious display on Cypress Gardens until December 31st, all the work and thought that went into the re-creation, then donate to our local food bank.