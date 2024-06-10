There is always something new at the Stittsville Library – check out these upcoming events and more

(A piece of art at the Stittsville Library currently being exhibited on the Art Space Wall by the students of Sacred Heart High School.)

Get Your Summer Read On Day! / Journée À vos marques, prêts, lisez!

On Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 11:00am, the Stittsville Branch will be hosting a bilingual children’s program, Get Your Summer Read On Day, to the launch of the start of 2024 TD Summer Reading Club! Join us for fun activities and creative crafts – this exciting program will be a drop-in, no registration is required. For a sneak peak of other summer programs, click here.

Art Space Wall

This month the Art Space Wall exhibition features the works of Sacred Heart High School students from grades 9-12. The Visual Art Program at Sacred Heart High School creates a learning environment where students can develop their artist skills in a variety of mediums while learning to communicate their ideas visually and engaging creatively. These artworks represent many hours of dedicated work by our creative students and reflects their love of the visual arts.

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Children’s programming at the Stittsville Branch is on pause in preparation for TD Summer Reading Club starting in July. In the meantime, come check out the branch for our interactive activities. For other library programs, check out these programs that are available to register. Pick up the latest program flyer or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

English Conversation Group / Groupe de conversation en anglais Monday, June 3, 2024 until Monday, June 24, 2024 – 12:00-1:00pm

Practice your English language conversation skills and meet new friends in a relaxed and friendly environment. A facilitator will be there to lead the group. This program will be ongoing, and it will be taking place every Monday until June 24, 2024. All levels are welcome. Drop-in program.

Aging in Place with Services and Support Wednesday, June 19, 2024 – 6:00-8:00pm

Participants will explore what’s involved (practically, emotionally, and financially) in continuing to live independently with services and supports. This will include an overview of common needs, available options, and financial considerations.

Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services Support Tuesday, June 25, 2024 – 1:00-3:00pm

Are you looking for work? Unemployed or underemployed? Drop in to meet one-on-one with an Employment Counsellor from the Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services team. This program runs every second Tuesday from 1:00-3:00 at the Stittsville Branch. Please click on “View Full Schedule” to see the list of upcoming Tuesdays. Any changes to the schedule will be reflected on this program listing.

Cook the Cookbook Club Tuesday, June 25, 2024 – 6:30-7:30pm

Do you love to cook? Connect with other food enthusiasts and level up your cooking skills over great discussions. We will look at new and popular cookbooks together and share recipes that we have tried.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!