Things to do in Stittsville this weekend and beyond

With Halloween on the horizon, there are a few events you won’t want to miss, but not all are focused on the creepy night. There will be Christmas lights to be removed and volunteers needed; a Halloween costume party; a ‘Pay it Forward’ food challenge; trick or treat with the Mayor; a Monster Mash; a TIFF screening of Carmen; a special giveaway in Amberwood; a pumpkin parade; a skele-bration and the lighting of the Diabetes tree at Village Square Park.

If you have events you wish to share with the residents of Stittsville and area, send us an email at feedback@stittsvillecentral.ca and we will gladly add your event to our list.

Now until October 31, 2023 – CARDELRec Complex-Goulbourn is participating in a Halloween Challenge with other recreation facilities across the city. In a ‘Pay it Forward’ challenge, the Rec Complex is collecting non-perishable items for the Stittsville Food Bank. Donations of all non-perishable items are welcomed, but the most needed are: Canned Pasta, Canned Tomatoes (sauce and paste), Canned Peas (Corn and Mixed Vegetables), Canned Soup, Cereal, Chili, Cookies, Crackers, Peanut Butter, Shampoo and Toothpaste. Drop your donations off at the CARDELRec Complex at 1500 Shea Road – Thank you!

Saturday, October 28, 2023

On October 28th and November 4th, the Stittsville District Lions Club would like to have some help from volunteers at 9:00am in Village Square Park to assist with the removal of Christmas lights on the 28th and installation on the 4th. If you can help out meet at the park or email Beth at bandblewis@explornet.com.

The Stittsville Legion Branch 618 is holding a Halloween Costume Party at 8:00pm. Tickets are $15.00 and are available at the bar.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe will host the 15th annual Trick or Treat with the Mayor event in support of the Ottawa Food Bank’s Baby Basics Program. The City of Ottawa is proud to partner with Treat Accessibly to help make trick-or-treating accessible, inclusive, and fun for everyone. While admission is free, this is an opportunity for local families to help others by donating essential food and supplies to the Ottawa Food Bank’s Baby Basics Program. From 5:00 to 8:00pm at Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Avenue West, Heritage Building and Jean Pigott Place.

Sunday, October 29, 2023

The Goulbourn Museum is holding a Monster Mash from 10am – 2pm. Put on a costume and have a spooky day filled with Halloween inspired crafts and activities. The family craft day is geared towards children aged 4-11. $5 per participant and pre-registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/yc2cbunz.

Monday, October 30, 2023

The Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville will be screening ‘Carmen’, a Toronto International Film Festival film at the Landmark Cinema in Kanata. Contact Charles Mossman at charcz@yahoo.com for tickets to the 4pm showing or Sandra Burth at sburt@uwaterloo.ca for tickets to the 7pm showing.

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

The Amberwood Village Recreation Association (AVRA) and Amberwood neighbours are hosting a Willy Wonka Halloween Giveaway a fun twist on Halloween treats this year. At Paul Lindsay Park from 6pm-7:30pm, they will be handing out candy bags and every bag offers the chance to find a Golden ticket for activities at the Amberwood Village Recreation Club. Come out in your best costume and a chance to win!

Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The Eggleton family is continuing the tradition of the annual Stittsville Pumpkin Parade at Village Square Park on November 1, 2023. They expect to have hundreds of creative jack-o-lanterns on display from 7:00pm-8:00pm. Enter your own masterpiece to win a prize in one of three categories (child, teen and adult), or just come to marvel at all the creative designs. Returning this year as the sponsors for the event are Trish Shaver of Trisha Shaver Ottawa Real Estate and Alex Byrne of Byrne Insurance Agency. Supporting local businesses is important and the prizes will be provided by several Stittsville businesses. Hot chocolate will keep you warm too! For information visit https://www.facebook.com/PumpkinParade/.

Alongside the Stittsville Pumpkin Parade, the Market at the Barn is hosting an evening pop-up market. There will be vendors, tarot card and palm readings and you’ll have a chance to meet the skellies of the Crantham Crescent Halloween Skele-bration. Donations for the The Snowsuit Fund | Le Fonds Habineige will also be accepted.

November is Diabetes Month and the Stittsville District Lions Club will again be lighting a tree in blue lights to bring awareness to Diabetes (right beside Stittsville Glass & Signs) at the Village Square Park. They will also be adding their Diabetes Awareness sign at 7:00pm. Donations will be accepted for Diabetes at the park.