Think, shop and support local for Small Business Week: October 16-22

For Small Business Week, October 16-22, 2022, celebrate the Stittsville business owners who work hard to provide you with essential services and local jobs. They are an invaluable backbone in our community. Residents are asked to remember that it is our patronage that keeps the lights on so we can continue to enjoy the services our businesses bring to the community.

Many of Stittsville’s small businesses have faced challenges that owners and staff would not have thought possible previous to the pandemic. Although pandemic restrictions have eased, challenges still remain for our businesses. Many are finding it difficult to hire staff to fill their vacancies and they are continuously catching up from the unprecedented expenses that arrived with the pandemic.

Supporting our businesses will ensure that their doors stay open, locals are employed, and as a community we can celebrate with them. Below are some examples:

Stroll along Stittsville Main Street or plan a shopping trip to a small business near you and show your support.

If a local business offers on-line shopping and delivery become a digital patron.

Spread the word by telling your friends and family about a small business owners’ great customer service or a unique local product.

Promote our local businesses on social media platforms: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok. Share a positive comment on their social media sites or mention them on your own social media and share.

Before you head out to that big box store for your next purchase, think of what is right here in your own backyard. Remember who sponsors our local activities, sports teams and gives out that gift card when requested. We ask you to support our local businesses all year long, but especially during Small Business Week.

It is important to remember — support, shop and think local! When you visit our local businesses, it is your loyalty that keeps their doors open and because of that, they can continue to contribute to our local economies and your next event.