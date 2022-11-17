Through challenging times the Stittsville United Church Women continue to support the Stittsville Food Bank

(The United Church Women of the Stittsville United Church arrived at the Stittsville Food Bank on November 14 to present their second donation for 2022 from the proceeds of their baking activities and the church treasure table. L-R: Julia Cluff, Bonnie Lamb (President of the UCW), Stittsville Food Bank volunteer Greg, Lynn Seabrook, Margie French and Andrea Mindenhall. Photos: Stittsville Central)

The past couple of years have been challenging for the Stittsville United Church Women (UCW). They can normally be found in the church kitchen kept busy with their baking of many Christmas goodies for the annual bake sale. For five years the ladies have been selling their delicious tourtières, butter and mincemeat tarts, turkey pies and stew to a waiting public. Through the annual sales, the ladies have raised funds for causes close to their hearts. Then the pandemic arose and this proved to be a time of change for the women.

Although they continued to bake and sell their well-known and tasty desserts and turkey specialties, the amount was limited. However, they persevered and were still able to raise funds during the pandemic for the causes that mean so much to this group of women. At the end of each year, the charities to support are chosen. The women have annually donated to The Kanata Hospice, The Salvation Army, Lanark Interval House, Centre 507 and, of course, The Stittsville Food Bank.

With this year being no exception, in July, the United Church Women donated $500.00 to the Stittsville Food Bank and followed it up with another $500.00 just this week. Bonnie Lamb, President of the UCW shared that, “an annual donation of $1,000.00 is always committed by the UCW for our community food bank”. On November 14th; Julia Cluff, Margie French, Lynn Seabrook, Andrea Mindenhall and Bonnie Lamb arrived at the Stittsville Food Bank to make the donation on behalf of the United Church Women.

(Greg accepts some individual donations from the UCW ladies on November 14. Not all who donated were present.)

Along with the annual UCW donations, many of the women also supported the food bank with a personal donation and there were a number of these presented to Greg, a volunteer at the food bank. Greg then presented the story of the food bank and the work that is done by the dedicated volunteers. He followed this up with an exclusive tour for the women that they found to be a ‘learning experience’. They were surprised to hear of the great need for the food bank in our community.

(Just one of the shelves filled by community donations at the Stittsville Food Bank.)

Alongside the baking, the UCW also began the ‘Treasure Table’ at the church and ensure that the tables are full of wonderful donated items for the congregation and public to purchase. This has furthered their efforts to raise additional funds to donate to the causes that mean so much to them.

Bonnie added, “the UCW are a dedicated and hard-working group of ladies who always think of others. It is nice to see all of their endeavours recognized”.

Through perseverance and sharing their baking talents, the UCW group were able to come through a difficult time and still give back to the community.

UCW meetings are held at 1:00pm on the second Tuesday of every month in the lower church hall at the Stittsville United Church at 6255 Fernbank Road. If you are interested in more information on the UCW, send an email to: suchurch@primus.ca or call the church at 613-836-4962.