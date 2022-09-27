Tips to staying healthy this flu season

(Alexes Papadopoli, Stittsville Registered Dietitian, Brown’s Your Independent Grocer on Stittsville Main Street.)

With flu season upon us soon, it is important that we take the time to protect our immune system. There are a variety of ways we can prepare ourselves this fall, and as your local Stittsville registered dietitian, I am here to help.

Here are my top tips on how you can help your body achieve good overall and immune health.

Vitamin C and Vitamin D rich foods – Vitamin C and Vitamin D are immune-supporting nutrients we should include in our diet this flu season. Vitamin D helps mediate our immune systems while Vitamin C is a critical micronutrient that helps encourage the production of white blood cells, which help protect the body against infection. Vitamin C can be found in foods such as citrus fruits, berries and tomatoes, while Vitamin D can be found in foods like fatty fish and eggs.

Incorporate probiotic foods into your diet – Probiotic foods like kefir or probiotic yogurt contain bacteria, which may control immune function. Eating foods that contain probiotics is preferred to taking probiotic supplements because then you also get the other nutrients in the food, like protein and calcium.

Get enough rest – Adequate sleep is important for good health and vital for proper immune response. Our body needs a chance to rest and recover from the day so that we can be strong enough for the next. Getting enough sleep can help give your immune system a boost and can also help to reduce the frequency of getting sick.

Get your flu shot – In addition to living a well-balanced life that includes physical activity and a healthy food, the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get the annual flu shot. Be sure to get your flu shot at your local Your Independent Grocer pharmacy when they become available to reduce your chance of getting the flu.

If you are looking for more nutrition and well-being advice this flu season, I am here to help. As your local Stittsville Registered Dietitian at Brown’s Your Independent Grocer, I provide a range of services, such as virtual or in-store one-on-one consultations, store tours, and recipe ideas. To discuss, book an appointment with me at www.dietitianservices.ca.

Fried Egg and Tomato Tartines

Ingredients:

2 tbsp PC® Black Label Normandy Style salted cultured butter

2 slices sourdough bread

1/3 cup PC® Black Label roasted cherry tomatoes in oil with garlic, oregano and basil (with oil)

2 cups lightly packed baby spinach

2 large eggs

1/3 cup PC Black Label crema di burrata soft unripened cheese

1 tbsp chopped fresh chives

pinch each salt and black pepper

Instructions:

Spread about half of the butter over both sides of bread, dividing evenly. Heat large nonstick

skillet over medium-high heat. Add bread; cook, turning occasionally, until crispy and golden, 2

to 3 minutes. Transfer to large plate. Set aside. Wipe out skillet; heat over medium-high heat. Add tomatoes (with oil); cook, stirring often, until

heated through, 15 to 20 seconds. Transfer tomatoes with slotted spoon to separate large plate,

reserving oil in skillet. Add spinach to same skillet; cook over medium-high heat, stirring often,

until wilted, about 30 seconds. Transfer to plate with tomatoes. Set aside. Wipe out skillet; heat over medium heat. Add remaining butter, swirling to coat. Add eggs; cook

until whites are set but yolks are still runny, about 3 minutes. Meanwhile, spread burrata cheese over tops of bread, dividing evenly. Top with spinach,

tomatoes, eggs, chives, salt and pepper, dividing evenly.